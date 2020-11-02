Welwyn Garden City produce five-star show ahead of East Hockey League’s suspension

Welwyn Garden City head into the enforced four-week break on the back of a superb 5-1 win at Cheshunt.

All hockey has been suspended during the new lockdown but when it restarts WGC will begin in fourth.

After dominating possession for the first 10 minutes Welwyn got off the mark with a spectacular opener.

A penetrating pass from Pete Mullens found Rob Sansom and when his shot rebounded off the keeper, James Fowler stuck the rebound into the top corner.

It was the start of a sensational half that ended with Welwyn 4-0 ahead, the other goals coming from Sansom, Ben O’Boyle and Bryn Evans.

They only managed one after the break though, Dave Allmand-Smith the scorer, and the winning margin was the only grumble after taking their foot off the gas.

That will not unduly worry them ahead of the hoped restart on December 5.