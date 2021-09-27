Smart new kits for Welwyn's men who maintain unbeaten start to new hockey season

Published: 11:48 AM September 27, 2021

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club's men maintained their unbeaten start to the new season with a draw against Royston. - Credit: WGC HOCKEY

Welwyn Garden City's men maintained their unbeaten start to the new hockey season with a 1-1 draw at home against Royston.

Wearing their new kit for the first time, a darker blue than previously, they fancied their chances against opponents who usually provide a tough challenge but who had a heavy defeat in their first outing.

The opening battles sae the teams evenly matched, Royston going for the counter attack as a response to the controlled possession of the hosts.

George Reilly showed why he now has responsibility for the middle of the park with some deft touches and some penetrative runs and WGC should probably have taken the lead when they spurned a three-on-one break.

And they were punished when Royston grabbed the only goal of the half.

There was some fortune as a deflection outside the area wrong footed the defence and although a first time shot was initially pushed onto the post by Dan Klinger in goal, the rebound was neatly tucked under his body.

Welwyn pushed even harder after the break with Ollie Rowe and Will Reilly constant thorns in the Royston side with penetrating runs down the wings.

The usually prolific Bryn Evans and Dave Allmand-Smith couldn't profit from these but thankfully Callum Barr could, pouncing after a short corner was fired in by Reilly.

Dan Hatt and Evans both went close while a fabulous and inviting cross from James Fowler went across the face of goal and away.

And in the end it was Royston who should have taken all three points with a couple of dangerous attacks in the final five minutes.

Rob Sansom cleared a short corner off the line and skipper Klinger made three excellent saves to keep his team in it.

And with the last attack of the game, the keeper tipped an effort onto the post to preserve parity.

Miles Tomkins and Mark Turpin were both on target for Potters Bar but their men's first-team fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Brentwood in Division One South.

That followed a 6-2 loss on day one of the new campaign at Bedford and they will continue on the road with Old Loughtonians the hosts for Saturday's fixture.

The second-team, however, recorded a fine 3-0 success at Cheshunt with a double for James McCormick and one from Ollie Pace.