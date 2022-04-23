Welwyn Garden City back in the play-off hunt after appeal against demotion upheld
Welwyn Garden City are back in the promotion hunt after having their demotion from the Southern League cancelled by the FA after appeal.
The Citizens had been threatened with automatic relegation after their Herns Lane ground was considered to be missing certain aspects of the specific and required standard for the division they play in and therefore failing a mandatory ground assessment.
The club, however, argued that point and after a thorough and fair discussion with the authorities, the agreement was that the appeal would be upheld.
Welwyn officials are now waiting exact confirmation on what happens next but what it does mean for the time being is that instead of going into the final game at Kidlington with nothing to play for, City could still yet sneak into the Division One Central play-offs.
They are currently sixth, one place outside, but are level on points with North Leigh and with a goal difference just two goals worse off. AFC Dunstable are a further two points ahead and with a goal difference that is three better.
North Leigh go to Colney Heath while Dunstable are at Hertford Town.
Southern League Division One Central (top six)
Pld
W
D
L
F
A
Diff
Pts
(P) Bedford Town
37
27
7
3
98
27
71
88
Berkhamsted
37
24
9
4
64
28
36
81
Ware
37
21
8
8
89
44
45
71
AFC Dunstable
37
20
10
7
62
33
29
70
North Leigh
37
19
11
7
67
39
28
68
Welwyn Garden City
37
20
8
9
73
47
26
68
Final fixtures (April 23)
Colney Heath v North Leigh
Hertford Town v AFC Dunstable
Kidlington v Welwyn Garden City