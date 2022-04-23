News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn Garden City back in the play-off hunt after appeal against demotion upheld

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM April 23, 2022
Welwyn Garden City Football Club's home at Herns Lane.

Welwyn Garden City Football Club's home at Herns Lane. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City are back in the promotion hunt after having their demotion from the Southern League cancelled by the FA after appeal.

The Citizens had been threatened with automatic relegation after their Herns Lane ground was considered to be missing certain aspects of the specific and required standard for the division they play in and therefore failing a mandatory ground assessment.

The club, however, argued that point and after a thorough and fair discussion with the authorities, the agreement was that the appeal would be upheld.

Welwyn officials are now waiting exact confirmation on what happens next but what it does mean for the time being is that instead of going into the final game at Kidlington with nothing to play for, City could still yet sneak into the Division One Central play-offs.

They are currently sixth, one place outside, but are level on points with North Leigh and with a goal difference just two goals worse off. AFC Dunstable are a further two points ahead and with a goal difference that is three better.

North Leigh go to Colney Heath while Dunstable are at Hertford Town.


Southern League Division One Central (top six)

Pld

W

D

L

F

A

Diff

Pts

(P) Bedford Town

37

27

7

3

98

27

71

88

Berkhamsted

37

24

9

4

64

28

36

81

Ware

37

21

8

8

89

44

45

71

AFC Dunstable

37

20

10

7

62

33

29

70

North Leigh

37

19

11

7

67

39

28

68

Welwyn Garden City

37

20

8

9

73

47

26

68


Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images
  2. 2 Person in hospital after being hit by train between Hertford and London
  3. 3 Revealed: The cheapest places to buy property in Hatfield
  1. 4 Country pub celebrates major refurbishment
  2. 5 Bike stolen from rack in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 6 May Bank Holiday disruption on trains between Herts and London
  4. 7 Hertfordshire's George Ezra announces UK arena tour and releases new single Green Green Grass
  5. 8 Hertfordshire youngsters storm to national badminton title
  6. 9 Hunt for arsonists who torched park bins in Welwyn Garden City
  7. 10 World Food Festival set to return after two years

Final fixtures (April 23)

Colney Heath v North Leigh

Hertford Town v AFC Dunstable

Kidlington v Welwyn Garden City

Football
Non-League Football
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Cooking oil over the M25 London Orbital between Potters Bar and Cheshunt

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry load of cooking oil spills onto M25 near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The clean-up operation on the M25 clockwise yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) after a lorry shed its load of cooking oil

Herts Live News | Updated

M25 reopens after crash and cooking oil spillage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Easter

Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Easter

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is at a near standstill on the M25 as two lanes closed. 

Herts Live News

M25: Easter bank holiday traffic chaos near Potters Bar

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon