Feet still on the ground at Welwyn Garden City but the mind does want to dream admits Dave Keenleyside

Dave Keenleyside is not getting carried away just yet with Welwyn Garden City's stunning form. - Credit: PETER SHORT

It is hard not to get carried away about Welwyn Garden City's hugely impressive form - just ask Dave Keenleyside.

He got the first in a 2-0 win for City at Colney Heath, an 11th game without defeat with 10 of them victories.

The sequence has catapulted them into the play-off places in the Southern League Division One Central, fourth now after the three points at the Recreation Ground, and although the midfield maestro is trying his level best to stay grounded, thoughts quickly drift to what might be.

"I don’t want to get too carried away," he said with a smile. "The big guns at the top are still nicking points so we just have to keep going.

"But we’ve crept up there without anyone really realising and we have games in hand still.

"We have a chance.

"The minimum is the play-offs obviously but we have 13 games left and we still have a chance of pushing the top two.

"The next month is tough and so we have to make sure we are up for that and see how many points we can get.

"But we have only lost one in 14 so we’re doing really well."

His 81st minute strike was added to six minutes by a second in City colours for Yemi Adelani and was his fifth in the league this season.

He was pleased that the goals are finally starting to return but admitted Welwyn can play so much better as a team.

Keenleyside said: "I had one [chance] right at the start of the second half but dragged it wide. That frustrated me but when the next one dropped, I knew I had to hit the target.

"It was a nice strike and I was glad to put us ahead.

"We didn’t play brilliantly. The hill was a lot bigger than I remember here and with that wind added to it, it was quite difficult to play in.

"We did a good job in creating chances. They are fighting for their lives.

"First half we had a few half chances but second half we piled the pressure on.

"We got frustrated which made it difficult as we needed to keep calm and make sure we kept creating.

"We deserved to win."