Runners get festive for Garden City 5k

There were plenty of Santa hats on as runners took on the GCR Festive 5. - Credit: Graham Smith

Runners were in the Christmas spirit as they took part in Garden City Runners Festive 5.

Returning after a two-year break, the 5k race started and ended at Stanborough Green, opposite Gosling Sports Park, with a two-lap circuit taking in the west side of Welwyn Garden City.

The GCR women’s team of Juliet Vine, Hannah Frank and Helen Stafford among the prize winners on the day, with Vine having individual success too, being the first woman to finish and coming fifth overall in a time of 30:39.

The men’s team of Adam Wadley, Chris Eland and Neil Hume also saw prize-winning success, while Wadley was the first GCR runner to cross the line in 30:03, coming third overall.

Not far behind and also in the top ten were Andrew Knight in 31:33, Richard Somerset in 31:37 and Rob Casserley in 31:55.

To find out more about Garden City Runners, visit www.gardencityrunners.org.uk.