Still one game at a time for the boss despite another Welwyn Garden City victory

All smiles for WGC manager Nick Ironton although he is not getting carried away with their good form. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City remain the team to beat in Southern League Division One Central after victory over St Neots Town - but manager Nick Ironton is not getting carried away.

The 2-0 win came courtesy of a George Ironton penalty and a super Jon Clements strike and it made it six wins from their last seven games and only one defeat in the last 10.

They remain just one place and two points outside of the play-off places and will move into them with victory on Tuesday night at home to Waltham Abbey.

That game though is the only thing on the boss's mind at the minute.

He said: "I’m not getting too carried away. We’ve got one or two who still need to get up to match sharpness

"It’s all about the squad. We just have to take every game as it comes but people know they have to play well to keep their place.

"Denis Bene made his first start and although he doesn’t understand the system just yet, he is good on the ball.

"But he has to get fitter too, that’s his first game in a few months.

"It bodes well but I’ve already told the lads that the attention turns towards Tuesday and Waltham Abbey.

The success at New Rowley Park was not a sparkling game, certainly not up to the standard of their last two which both yielded seven goals.

However, it was the zero next to St Neots that pleased Ironton almost as much as the three points.

He said: "I knew they’d have a lot of the ball so we planned for that.

"After we got the goal, we had two or three good opportunities but didn’t take them.

"Second half I told them to drop off again and let them have the ball but although Charlie Crowley has had to make a couple of saves, they didn’t really hurt us.

"It was a good professional performance and I’m more pleased with the clean sheet.

"That’s the best performance Charlie has put in for us in a while and Lewis Franklin was outstanding for us at right-back

"We’re fully booked from now until the end of the season and it’ll be a big ask but we didn’t look like we’d concede today, despite Charlie's saves.

"That was a big difference from the last few games.

"I’m really happy with the clean sheet and more happy with this 2-0 win than the 5-2 against Barton or the 4-3 against Aylesbury."