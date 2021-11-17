Match Report
Southern League Division One Central
Welwyn Garden City
Greg Adinna 3, 47, Cyrus Babaie 36, Jordan Watson 42, 52, Jay Rolfe 55
Kempston Rovers
Jack Quigley 35
Super six from Welwyn Garden City as goals finally arrive at Herns Lane
- Credit: PETER SHORT
Welwyn Garden City finally put their shooting boots on as they romped to their most emphatic win of the campaign so far. - beating Kempston Rovers 6-1 at home.
It has been the one grumble that for all the chances the attack-minded team create, they don't always convert them.
That all changed with a feats of goals either side of half-time, with the grumble now being that they didn't score more.
Five of the six came in a 20-minute spell either side of the interval, leaving their Bedfordshire visitors a badly bedraggled outfit by the end.
It also made it four wins from the previous five Southern League Division One Central games, and six in seven across all competitions, lifting them to ninth in the table.
They got off to a superb start, scoring in three minutes when Jordan Watson latched onto a misplaced Kempston pass and held the ball up well before crossing for Greg Adinna to knock in his first of the season from close range.
Watson forced Kempston keeper Carl Knox to tip a shot over the bar but from there the game got sloppy and it allowed Kempston to find a way back into the contest, Jack Quigley levelling things up with a 25-yard effort that flew into the top corner.
Parity lasted just a minute though as WGC were stung into action.
Cyrus Babaie matched Quigley's strike after collecting a throw-in and from way out on the left, he curled an absolute beauty around Knox and just inside the far post.
It became 3-1 just before the break, Watson producing an acrobatic scissors kick to snap his short drought of six games.
The goals kept coming after the restart.
Adinna got it again with a clever flicked header and five minutes later Dave Keenleyside played a peach of ball to set Adinna away and his cross was slid in by Watson.
The scoring ended with 35 minutes still to play, Jay Rolfe heading home a right-wing corner.
That was the point that the Citizens introduced Jon Clements for his return debut after re-signing for the club from Colney Heath last week and encouragingly he was hardly out of the action for the last half-hour.
Both he and Watson brought sharp saves from the overworked Knox and then Clements closed the game with an effort that took a deflection, to strike the Kempston crossbar, on its way over the top.