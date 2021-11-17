News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Match Report

Southern League Division One Central

Welwyn Garden City

6

Greg Adinna 3, 47, Cyrus Babaie 36, Jordan Watson 42, 52, Jay Rolfe 55

Kempston Rovers

1

Jack Quigley 35

Super six from Welwyn Garden City as goals finally arrive at Herns Lane

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:03 PM November 17, 2021
Jordan Watson took his tally for the season up to 11 with a double for Welwyn Garden City against Kempston Rovers.

Jordan Watson took his tally for the season up to 11 with a double for Welwyn Garden City against Kempston Rovers. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City finally put their shooting boots on as they romped to their most emphatic win of the campaign so far. - beating Kempston Rovers 6-1 at home.

It has been the one grumble that for all the chances the attack-minded team create, they don't always convert them.

That all changed with a feats of goals either side of half-time, with the grumble now being that they didn't score more.

Five of the six came in a 20-minute spell either side of the interval, leaving their Bedfordshire visitors a badly bedraggled outfit by the end.

It also made it four wins from the previous five Southern League Division One Central games, and six in seven across all competitions, lifting them to ninth in the table.

They got off to a superb start, scoring in three minutes when Jordan Watson latched onto a misplaced Kempston pass and held the ball up well before crossing for Greg Adinna to knock in his first of the season from close range.

Watson forced Kempston keeper Carl Knox to tip a shot over the bar but from there the game got sloppy and it allowed Kempston to find a way back into the contest, Jack Quigley levelling things up with a 25-yard effort that flew into the top corner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stonehills road section in Welwyn Garden City closes to allow for improvements
  2. 2 Sexual assault probe at Hatfield nightclub
  3. 3 Police crackdown on illegal cycling in Hatfield town centre
  1. 4 Potters Bar Town match at Bedford Town abandoned after 'distasteful' scenes
  2. 5 Council warns area may not have facilities for 6,000 new homes
  3. 6 Council blocks developers from adding storeys to flats without planning permission
  4. 7 Residents shocked as two cars catch fire in unrelated incident
  5. 8 Remembrance Days: Parades and services take place in Welwyn Hatfield
  6. 9 Potters Bar Town through in FA Trophy after FA award abandoned tie with Bedford Town to them
  7. 10 CCTV images released following Tesco Express theft

Parity lasted just a minute though as WGC were stung into action.

Cyrus Babaie matched Quigley's strike after collecting a throw-in and from way out on the left, he curled an absolute beauty around Knox and just inside the far post.

It became 3-1 just before the break, Watson producing an acrobatic scissors kick to snap his short drought of six games.

The goals kept coming after the restart.

Adinna got it again with a clever flicked header and five minutes later Dave Keenleyside played a peach of ball to set Adinna away and his cross was slid in by Watson.

The scoring ended with 35 minutes still to play, Jay Rolfe heading home a right-wing corner.

That was the point that the Citizens introduced Jon Clements for his return debut after re-signing for the club from Colney Heath last week and encouragingly he was hardly out of the action for the last half-hour.

Both he and Watson brought sharp saves from the overworked Knox and then Clements closed the game with an effort that took a deflection, to strike the Kempston crossbar, on its way over the top.

Football
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh and his 100-mile walk to Welwyn

Dan Mountney

person
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
View from platform 3 of the footbridge at Welwyn Garden City Railway Station.

Herts Live

Dates set for footbridge improvements at Welwyn Garden City station

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
British folk and pop singer Donovan, who is to appear at the Newport Folk Festival in America.

7 top musicians you might not have known were from our area

Dan Mountney

person