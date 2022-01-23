Who's next? Welwyn's charge up the table continues with another win

Yemi Adelani scored his first goal for Welwyn Garden City after signing from Walthamstow. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The Welwyn Garden City juggernaut shows no sign of slowing down as another win catapulted them up to third in Southern League Division One Central.

This one was 3-1 at home to Harlow Town with goals from George Ironton, Jordan Watson and a first for the club from Yemi Adelani moving them up to third.

Their form is simply sensational at the moment. This made it five straight wins and eight in the last nine, the only break in that sequence an ultimately disappointing 1-1 draw with Kidlington.

And the longer this run goes on, the more pressure it puts on the two ahead of them, leaders Bedford Town and Berkhamsted.

They got off to the perfect start too with the opening goal on six minutes.

George Ironton exploded a fierce effort over Harlow keeper Charlie Taylor that hit the crossbar and bounced down.

It was later awarded to the midfielder but Watson made sure by slamming the loose ball home for 1-0.

WGC doubled their lead before the half-hour mark after great work by the outstanding Jay Rolfe won the ball back and sent the Citizens on the attack again.

It ended with Dave Keenleyside chipping a ball over the top for Watson to run onto it and lift his own effort over Taylor.

Manager Nick Ironton gave Adelani a full second-half outing in place of Matty Campbell-Mhlope and the striker rewarded him with a goal on 56 minutes.

He got onto a through ball by George Ironton before going round the keeper and rolling the ball into the empty net.

City's stranglehold on the game was given a shake when Jon Sexton was dismissed after a touchline fracas and Harlow hit the post through Alex Read before Hector Mackie was denied by Charlie Crowley in the Welwyn goal.

But they were relatively untroubled for the remainder of the game, with Harlow's consolation carrying plenty of controversy.

Mackie crashed a fierce cross-shot past Crowley with two minutes to go and it appeared to those behind the goal as if Callum Taylor had stopped it on the line before volleying clear.

It was given though but it could not distract the performance with City now looking forward to their next match, away to Waltham Abbey on Saturday.