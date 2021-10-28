Welwyn Garden City put it all together to win another five-goal thriller with FC Romania

Published: 11:03 AM October 28, 2021

Cyrus Babaie added his second goal of the season for Welwyn Garden City in sensational fashion at FC Romania. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Welwyn Garden City beat FC Romania 3-2 for the second time this season - producing one of their best away performances of the campaign so far.

They had beaten the Cheshunt-based side in their FA Cup first round qualifying replay back in August at Herns Lane but this effort in the Southern League surpassed that.

The win lifts Nick Ironton’s team to 12th in the Division One Central table and arrests a run of two straight defeats.

The boss was able to welcome back Carl Mensah and Ben Spaul to the line-up and he also gave pacy winger Greg Adinna an outing at Jordan Kinoshi’s expense, who was on the bench alongside the returning George Ironton.

A cagey start was eventually brought to life by a goal, although unfortunately for the travelling Citizens fans it went to the hosts.

A poor touch by Jay Rolfe on the edge of his own area was followed by a foul by Lee on the dangerous Jonathan Edwards.

Anthony Edgar made them pay a hefty price by curling a fine free-kick over the wall and just under the bar.

But WGC were barely behind two minutes. Good build-up involving Spaul and full-back Jon Sexton sent Adinna racing through into the area and this time he was on the end of a reckless challenge by Usman Adeniji.

Rolfe took the responsibility and received instant redemption by driving home the equaliser.

Sexton produced a fine tackle to stop Olu Coker from restoring Romania's lead but just past the half-hour mark, Adinna’s persistence brought a second Welwyn goal.

He won a corner and Cyrus Babaie’s delivery was powerfully headed home by Ryan Doherty.

Romania had one more chance before the break but this time another free-kick in a dangerous position was clipped over the top by Coker.

Eight minutes after the restart, WGC scored a sensational third.

Babaie picked up a loose ball just outside the area and after a mazy run past several defenders, he popped his effort beyond goalkeeper Lincon Marques.

A huge 60-yard clearance from Mensah almost added a fourth but it flew past a post with the home defence static.

But 15 minutes from time, Welwyn’s confidence took a knock when the home side reduced the lead to a single goal, substitute Keiran Bishop sliding in a left-wing cross from Edwards.

It should have been an anxious last quarter-of-an-hour but Welwyn's well-drilled defence ensured there were no more alarms.