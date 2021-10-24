Welwyn hit by sucker-punch in stoppage time as they lose at Biggleswade

Published: 11:58 AM October 24, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM October 24, 2021

Jordan Watson made it four in the last three league games and nine in all competitions at Biggleswade. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A breakaway goal in stoppage time sent Welwyn Garden City to a fourth defeat in five Southern League matches - although this one at Biggleswade was hugely undeserved.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time to an Alex Marsh goal, Welwyn dominated the second period, equalising eight minutes after the restart through in-form striker Jordan Watson.

But as they pressed for a winner of their own, they were hit by a sucker-punch with Marsh setting up Sam Johnson to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts at their temporary home in Bedford.

Biggleswade were much the livelier side in the opening quarter and Charlie Crowley had to make a sharp save low down from the dangerous Marsh inside five minutes.

And Welwyn had a major escape four minutes later when the keeper fumbled a high ball into the box.

In the ensuing melee, ex-WGC forward Dan Bond crashed an effort off the underside of the crossbar before Lee Close cleared.

The visitors did gradually work their way into the game, Jordan Watson firing over after tricking a defender and the striker had the ball nicked off his toes shortly after by goalkeeper Tyler Joseph after Dave Keenleyside and Cyrus Babaie, had combined.

But they found themselves behind on 24 minutes.

There looked little danger as Taylor and Marsh switched passes way out on the left, but the midfielder cut in and seemed to take Crowley by surprise with a well-hit 20 yarder that finished in the net.

The second period saw Welwyn replace U23 full-back John Yoane with Steven Wade at the start of the second-half and began the half in dominant form.

That attacking intent was evident inside four minutes when Lee Close headed the ball into the net.

On this occasion though it was ruled out for a foul on Joseph.

They didn't have to wait long though and when Jonny Sexton got down the left to good effect, his cross was knocked on by Babaie for Watson to jab home at the far post.

There was the odd home attack, Crowley denying Jack Dreyer in one, but WGC continued to press relentlessly.

They couldn't get the ball to drop to the right person in the right place though and they left them open to the counter, which Biggleswade ruthlessly exploited.

Wade lost the ball to Ross Taylor and after he sent Marsh away down the left, the home team's man of the match squared for Johnson to break City hearts.

WGC: Crowley, Yoane (Wade 46), Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Walklin, Keenleyside, Doherty, Babaie, Watson, Kinoshi (Campbell-Mhlope 63).