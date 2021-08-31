First defeat for Welwyn but positives as leaders Berkhamsted are given a fright

Published: 11:55 AM August 31, 2021

Elliot Bailey had pulled Welwyn Garden City level from the penalty spot at Berkhamsted. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City lost for the first time this season but came close to at least getting one point from their trip to Berkhamsted.

The league leaders picked up a 2-1 win with their winner coming 15 minutes from time and against the run of play.

Robbie Goodman got it with a thumping header from a corner but it was harsh on the Citizens who had battled back superbly in the second half.

City were minus influential midfield duo of Dave Keenleyside and Geroge Ironton and also had Jon Sexton, Carl Mensah and Jack Vasey unavailable through suspension and injury.

That was on top of the fact they were facing a Berko side yet to concede in either league or cup so far this season, and with three straight wins prior to the bank holiday Monday clash.

There were early warning signs when James Verney headed against the crossbar and he had another effort well saved by Charlie Crowley in the Welwyn goal.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope had City's first chance, the deflected effort easily scooped up by Xavier Comas-Leon, and a Jordan Kinoshi cross almost gave Elliot Bailey a goal, his header just going over.

By the time of that second attempt though, WGC were behind, Alie Bangura chipping it over Crowley after a good run and cross from Adam Watkins.

But the second half was much better from Nick Ironton's men and after pegging them back in the early going, they equalised from the penalty spot, Bailey converting after a foul on Callum Taylor.

Both teams pressed forward but City's higher line prevented the home side from exerting anywhere as much dominance as they had enjoyed in the first half.

And Welwyn continued to look the more likely to score again.

Their best chance was a quick break from Kinoshi ended with an excellent low cross which Jordon Watson just couldn't connect properly with.

But then came the hammer blow of Goodman's goal and although there was a late flurry of pressure, Jess Walklin lifting a ball through to Campbell-Mhlope that Comas-Leon pinched off the forward's toes, it was the hosts who extended their unbeaten record.

WGC: Crowley, Bennett, Payne (Doherty), Walklin, Rolfe, Close (Watson), Campbell-Mhlope, Spaul, Bailey, Kinoshi (Babaie), Taylor.