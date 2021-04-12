Welwyn youngsters set-up up cup showdown with five-star win over Cockfosters

Published: 11:47 AM April 12, 2021

A Harrison Cage hat-trick sent Welwyn Garden City U23s top of their group in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup.

The 5-1 success at Cockfosters Res backed up their opening day 2-1 win over Hatfield Town and was as comfortable and impressive as the score suggests.

It means the young Citizens now face a straight shoot-out against Ware Sports, also perfect from two games, on Saturday at Herns Lane to decide who makes it though to the last four.

They were boosted prior to kick-off by the return of Ryan Doherty to the starting line-up after an injury lay-off and the second half also saw Greg Adinna and Rob Banks continue their own recoveries after time on the treatment table.

By the time they came on though Welwyn had all but wrapped the game up.





They had established control early and led with eight minutes gone. Okgun Bandele collected a Cage corner and from the left of the area he drilling the ball back across the home keeper and into the far corner.

Two minutes later the lead was doubled from the penalty spot, Jake Robertson brought down to allow Cage to score emphatically.

And yet despite the easy-going nature of the game Welwyn allowed Cockfosters to pull one back just before the half-hour mark.

That too came from 12 yards, Jake Lloyd-Lewis scoring the penalty.

But WGC immediately went back onto the attack, Bandele shooting straight at the keeper and Cage volleying just past the post.

They couldn't score before half-time but they didn't have to wait too long after the break to restore their two-goal cushion.

A fine through ball by Charlie Payne was brought down well by Cage and after sidestepping a challenge he rolled the ball into the far corner.

Adinna and Banks entered the fray on 62 minutes as Welwyn continue to pound forward. Payne was twice denied by the keeper and Cage clipped the bar with an effort from distance.

They made it 4-1 with seven minutes remaining, a buccaneering run down the right from Banks provided a cross for Cage to bag his hat-trick and two minutes later it was Adinna's turn to get an assist, crossing for Jake Robertson to shoot home low into the corner.