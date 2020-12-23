One in, one out at Welwyn Garden City

Published: 12:53 PM December 23, 2020

It may be some time before they kick a ball again in the Southern League but there has still been movement on the transfer front at Welwyn Garden City.

Jordan Kinoshi's superb showing in the Citizens' run to the FA Trophy third round has earned a move to National League South leaders St Albans City.

He scored five of the 11 Welwyn goals during the memorable campaign, including a double in the upset win over Hednesford Town, will join the Saints on a dual registration.

Kinoshi, who was born and raised in the town, and educated at Stanborough School, arrived at Herns Lane in the summer after six years living and studying in the USA.

A spokesman for the club said: "We have retained his Southern League registration and if things don’t work out for Jordan at two steps higher, we would happily welcome him back to exhibit his talents again in a Claret shirt."

There will be one new face though in Nick Ironton's squad ahead of any return to playing, with forward Stephen Dodd joining from divisional and county rivals Berkhamsted.

Dodd is also a local lad, coming from Welham Green, and signs after 18 months with Berko having previously been a prolific scorer for Spartan South Midlands League side Bovingdon, as well as spells with Leverstock Green and Tring Athletic.