Opening pre-season games at Welwyn honour club's leading scorer

Welwyn Garden City opened their pre-season preparations with a celebration for their most legendary goalscorers.

Terry Hayes is the club's leading scorer and the memorial tournament in his name helped raise money for Motor Neurone’s Disease.

It also attracted Harpenden Town and Sawbridgeworth Town for a three-team competition and it was Essex Senior League Sawbo who took home the prize.

They had beaten the Citizens, containing a large number of trialists and players promoted from the club’s U23 squad, 2-1 in the first match and a thrilling 3-3 draw with Harps pushed them top of the standings.

It could have been different though with Sawbridgeworth having saw a 2-0 lead turned into a 3-2 deficit, only for an equaliser just minutes before the end.

Had they not levelled, Welwyn would have triumphed overall on goal difference after they had beaten the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side 2-0 in the opening fixture.

Manager Max Mitchell had chosen his strongest side in that game, minus the injured pair of Charlie Crowley and Cyrus Babaie, and second-half goals from fit-again Will Murphy, beautifully set up by new striker Josh Hutchinson and a deflected effort from Ryan Doherty minutes later, secured the points.

Another fit-again player, Brodie Carrington, got the WGC goal in the loss to Sawbridgeworth from the penalty spot, awarded after fellow U23 player Carter Hudson-Doncaster had been pushed over.

Richie Hayes, grandson of the late Terry, presented the trophy.

One player Welwyn had in their squad has now been made a permanent member of Mitchell's team.

Karl Kayembe is a 21-year-old midfielder who has swapped Isthmian League Division One North Heybridge Swifts for the Southern League Division One Central Citizens.

Prior to that he was with Clapton of the Essex Senior League, where he spent a single season as captain of the side, and started his non-league career with Grays Athletic.

There was interest from others in step four but a meeting with Mitchell swung his attention to WGC.

He said: "I started the summer at another Isthmian North side but didn’t like it.

"However, as soon as I came to Welwyn, I liked the set-up, the club and what a good bunch of lads there were here.

"I was also very impressed with the manager's plans and ambitions for this season so I’m very happy."