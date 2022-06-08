Ex-Scholar graduates to Citizen as Josh Hutchinson joins Welwyn Garden City

Josh Hutchinson becomes the third new face to be signed by Welwyn Garden City manager Max Mitchell. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Former Potters Bar Town striker Josh Hutchinson is back in football - having been persuaded to join Welwyn Garden City by new manager Max Mitchell.

The 29-year-old was prolific in front of goal for the Scholars across two spells, both of which earned him a move up the pyramid.

Josh Hutchinson scored 19 goals in his last season with Potters Bar Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The first time saw him head to Wealdstone while the second was a switch to then National League South Billericay Town at the start of the 2020-2021 campaign.

That was after scoring 19 goals for Potters Bar in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the first season curtailed by the pandemic, and it helped him to be named both manager's player of the season and players' player at Parkfield.

He took a year out of football last time out but has agreed to return after speaking to WGC gaffer Mitchell.

Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town in the FA Cup against Barnet. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

He joins a growing squad at Herns Lane.

Charlie Crowley, Ryan Doherty, Cyrus Babaie, Lewis Franklin and Callum Taylor have all been retained from last season while winger Cheyce Grant has been recruited from divisional rivals Berkhamsted and another striker, 19-year-old Archie Sayer, has joined from Spartan South Midlands League side Arlesey Town.