Welwyn Garden City raid rivals for exciting and promising winger

Welwyn Garden City manager Max Mitchell took over from Nick Ironton in May. - Credit: WGC FC

Welwyn Garden City have made their first transfer signing of the summing.

Cheyce Grant was with fellow Southern League Division One Central side Berkhamsted last campaign, playing 26 times and scoring eight.

The 22-year-old counts Boreham Wood, Hendon, Staines and Walton Casuals as former clubs and begun his career in the academy at Tottenham.

He is the first to join new manager Max Mitchell's growing band of players, following the retention of Ryan Doherty, Charlie Crowley, Lewis Franklin and Cyrus Babaie, but he is the first to move to Herns Lane for the new season.

Speaking to the club, Grant said: "I’m excited to be joining Welwyn after talking to Max. Listening to his plans and vision for the club, they align with my own ambitions.

"I like to play the way that he has outlined that his team will play next season so I can’t wait to get started with Welwyn Garden City.’’

The season kicks-off on

Welwyn's first pre-season friendly comes at home on July 9 with Harpenden Town and Sawbridgeworth Town the visitors for a small tournament, part of a club day for the public to enjoy.