Brett O'Connor makes four as old boy rejoins Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City have made their second signing of the day - bringing Brett O'Connor back to Herns Lane.

The Southern League Division One Central club had already swooped for former Potters Bar Town striker Josh Hutchinson and now have made the experienced midfielder their fourth new face of the summer.

Brett O'Connor playing for Welwyn Garden City in a pre-season friendly in 2018. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The 33-year-old played a short spell in the 2018-19 season before moving on to near neighbours Ware.

He has a number of Hertfordshire clubs on his CV, including Hertford Town, Hoddesdon Town and Cheshunt, but more recently was with Colney Heath as they finished top of the curtailed Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Brett O'Connor was part of the Colney Heath squad who were denied the SSML title by the pandemic. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

He also spent 14 months playing for new City boss Max Mitchell while he was at Walthamstow and the manager is looking to lean on and use his experience.

He said: "Brett always did very well for me when I managed him before and I'm looking forward to working with him again.

"He will bring his experience to a basically young group.’"

Arlesey Town striker Archie Sayer and Berkhamsted winger Cheyce Grant are the others to have signed for the Citizens so far while Charlie Crowley, Ryan Doherty, Lewis Franklin, Cyrus Babaie and Callum Taylor have all been retained.