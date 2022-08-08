New Welwyn skipper Charlie Crowley ready to sink his teeth into new role

Charlie Crowley has been named as captain of Welwyn Garden City for the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Charlie Crowley is more than ready to lead Welwyn Garden City into the new season after being named skipper of the Southern League side.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper knows he is stepping into some big shoes, replacing Jesse Walklin, but is confident he can do the role alongside his duties between the sticks.

Charlie Crowley is the new Welwyn Garden City skipper for the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

He said: "Max [Mitchell, manager] talked to me about taking the captaincy once pre-season training began and I had no doubts that I wanted to do it.

"More and more clubs are appointing their keepers as captain, even at the top level," says the Tottenham supporter who cites Hugo Lloris as a prime example.

"Keepers play as sweepers more and are encouraged to play out from the back and be involved in the build-up nowadays. Not everyone can hit 60 yard balls straight to team-mate like Ederson [at Man City] but we are all being encouraged to play that way, at every level.

"I believe it’s a leadership role, that I can help encourage our players, particularly at the back where we are inexperienced and be a presence in the team.

"Jesse is a tough act to follow at this club. He was one of the best captains this club has had."

Welwyn Garden City finished pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Wingate & Finchley. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

Walklin's move to the USA for work was just one of a number of departures in the summer, which will see a more youthful line-up in the new campaign.

Crowley said: "Seventy-five per cent of our experienced players have left the club over different issues and had some stayed, I’d have been happy to play under any of them as captain.

"But I’ve my own ideas on the job.

"We maybe don’t have the experience of last season’s squad, and the style of management is very different than it was, but I feel we’re in for a good season and that we will surprise a lot of people, I’m sure."

He has been impressed with what he's seen of the new boss too.

He said: "I’ve known Max a very long time. We come from the same area in Enfield.

"I knew how passionate he was and the characteristics from working full-time in football that he brings to the job.

"He is very thorough, methodical and professional and drills into us how he wants us to play, at every training session we have.

"You can’t help but understand the way he wants us to play."