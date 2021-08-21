Welwyn Garden City rocked by last-gasp equaliser at FC Romania in FA Cup

Published: 5:03 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM August 21, 2021

Jay Rolfe headed Welwyn Garden City into the lead against FC Romania in the FA Cup preliminary round. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Welwyn Garden City were robbed of victory in the FA Cup with the last kick of the game at FC Romania.

Jay Rolfe had seemingly put them through at Cheshunt's Theobalds Road with a header in the 73rd minute.

But after Jon Sexton had been sent off with two minutes to go, a handball by Ben Spaul in the seventh minute of added time gave Jon Edwards the chance to score from the penalty spot.

He rolled it into the corner to set up a replay on Tuesday night at Herns Lane.

It was cruel on WGC who had bossed the second half and they may question the eight full minutes played at the end.

Welwyn had Dave Keenleyside and George Ironton on the missing list as well as manager Nick Ironton, Ricci Crace taking on the managerial role from the dugout.

Romania meanwhile boasted two ex-Citizens in their starting line-up, Taishan Griffith and Eusebio Da Silva, as well as Edwards, a recent big-money signing from Royston Town.

The two sides came into the game evenly-matched on paper and so it proved on the field, especially in the first half.

City almost had the perfect start though, Jordan Kinoshi cutting in from the left to the edge of the area before bending a superb effort around the diving Adrian Darabant but off the outside of the post.

The keeper was also at full stretch to send a teasing Jordan Watson cross away from Jack Vasey while the wide man also blasted another effort over the top after fine work from Lee Close.

For Romania Da Silva was his usual menacing self when bursting forward, one skewed effort almost finding Edwards while Charlie Crowley had to palm a punt from Williams Danquah away from danger.

They were the only real chances though in what became a dogged midfield battle.

WGC did lose Vasey towards the end of the half, further adding to their injury woes, Callum Taylor his replacement.

But the feeling at the break was that one goal would be enough to decide the contest without the need for a second game.

The second period started brightly for visitors and as with the first half, they almost took the lead early.

It was certainly the best passage of play from Welwyn. Elliot Bailey and Jordan Kinoshi combined excellently on the touchline with Watson turning the defender superbly.

He then unselfishly played it across the area to Taylor. Unfortunately his touch was just too heavy and although he got the shot in, Darabant was out quick to save well.

Watson sliced another effort wide as WGC continued to press forward, and Romania responded by changing things up, both the former Citizens withdrawn from the fray.

Kinoshi and Sexton then combined with the latter's cross just turned behind on the stretch

There was always the fear that the pressure wouldn't bring the deserved goal and they would be caught by a sucker-punch. Fortunately that didn't happen.

It came from a free-kick out on the right delivered perfectly by Sexton into the six-yard box at the back post where Rolfe rose to head into the top corner.

They could have sealed it shortly after with Bailey beating the offside trap on the left. His shot was pushed out and Taylor's follow-up was cleared off the line.

Romania were handed a big boost with two minutes to go with Sexton's dismissal, the full-back retaliating while on the floor having been initially fouled.

It brought the expected pressure, Edwards heading wide from a corner, and Crowley palming a wicked cross away from his goal.

And it seemed Welwyn had survived until the harsh final twist.





Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Bennett, Sexton, Walklin, Close, Rolfe, Watson (Doherty 81), Spaul, Vasey (Taylor 41), Bailey, Kinoshi (Payne 73).

Subs (not used): Campbell-Mhlope, Adinna.

Goals: Rolfe 73

Booked: Close 77

Sent-off: Sexton 88





FC Romania: Darabant, Griffith (Amoo 55), Petrov, Lupu, Bonnett-Johnson, Da Cruz, Edwards, Taban, Da Silva (Edgar 60), Stylianides. Danquah (Sighiartau, 77).

Subs (not used): Fejzo, Adeniji, Dubniuc.

Goals: Edwards (pen) 90+7

Booked: Da Cruz 66, Petrov 86





HT: FC Romania 0 Welwyn Garden City 0

Referee: James Keane (Enfield)