History of Welwyn Garden City Football Club to be celebrated with exhibition and free entry to Wantage game

Welwyn Garden City are celebrating their centenary with an exhibition and free entry to the game with Wantage Town. - Credit: PETER SHORT

A century of history and memories will be celebrated when Welwyn Garden City take to the field against Wantage Town.

The Southern League Division One Central match has been nominated by the Herns Lane-based football club to commemorate the achievement and supporters and citizens of the town will be granted free entry.

Past players will be among that number as they witness would could be a glorious ending to the historic season, with City on course to finish in their highest ever position and make the play-offs for a shot at promotion to the next level, just three divisions below the Football League.

And when Roy Williams says this campaign is already the best season ever witnessed, he should know - as he has put together an exhibition chronicling the 10 decades of the club.

One of the posters from the Welwyn Garden City Football Club history exhibition. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

He said: "There are always be ups and downs, any football club that lasts 100 years will have them, but the best season ever is this one.

"And it is not going to be in the exhibition.

"Hopefully there will be a space on the end where we can put up an extra poster for this season because this is stupendous stuff."

The project itself has been a labour of love for Williams since retiring from 51 years as a referee and training officer for the county FA.

He got asked to do it after a previous project about football in the town and is delighted at the way things have worked out.

He said: "I talked to a lot of people, researched it and put it together really.

"Those ideas that I put in a draft and the text has more or less come through to the finished product but what’s transformed them is the graphic design.

"It’s been a good project."

Former Welwyn Garden City players have been invited to the club's centenary celebrations. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

The club was started by the WGC company who wanted "a top amateur side that would take the name Welwyn Garden City out into the world" although the start was inauspicious, losing all bar one game in their first season.

And they didn't arrive at Herns Lane until 1968, having first played at the Parkway Enclosure, a ground in the centre of town behind what is now the Doctor's Tonic pub, and then moving to Shredded Wheat and a ground-share with Murphy Radio over in Handside before getting their own ground nearby at Springfields.

But Williams' research also revealed some famous names in charge of the club.

The Duke of Gloucester shaking hands with Harry Hibbs of England before an international in 1930 against Scotland. - Credit: PA ARCHIVE

He said: "Harry Hibbs used to be the manager in the 50s, He was England’s most capped goalkeeper before the second world war.

"He was only manager for a few months before it went horribly wrong but I got some newspaper clippings about that in the exhibition.

"They combined with Welwyn Garden United to form one club out of Herns Lane called Welwyn Garden [in 1973].

"United’s manager was Alex Massie, a former international player for Scotland and who managed Aston Villa immediately after the war and he became the manager of the combined club."

The exhibition will be on display in the clubhouse at Herns Lane from Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

One of the posters from the Welwyn Garden City Football Club history exhibition. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE



