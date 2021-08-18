Welwyn Garden City cruise to comfortable success over Kempston Rovers

Published: 3:22 PM August 18, 2021

Welwyn Garden City notched up their first success of the new Southern League Division One Central at Kempston Rovers and it was much more emphatic than the final score suggests.

Goals from Callum Taylor and Cyrus Babaie gave the Citizens a 2-0 win but had it not been for home keeper Carl Knox, it could and perhaps should have been a much more dominant victory.

Knox made half-a-dozen outstanding saves to thwart WGC and in addition a beleaguered Kempston were also aided by a goal-line clearance from defender Harvey Laws, denying Babaie another, and their woodwork when substitute Jordan Kinoshi planted a free-kick against a post, the only time in the game Knox found himself stranded.

Despite the second-half being action packed, the opening half-hour of this clash was eminently forgettable.

Babaie was wide with a weak header from the outstanding Dave Keenleyside’s corner on four minutes and then Welwyn keeper Charlie Crowley and full-back Jon Sexton got in a tangle over a clearance and Crowley just saved the day with a desperate clearing kick off Kempston’s Jake Davis.

Lee Close was just wide with a shot on the turn from another Keenleyside corner, before Kempston had their first real opportunity when skipper Tarik Dallas powered a header over .

Knox began to show his prowess with a fine save to deny Keenleyside the opener his stop to keep out the midfielder’s low effort that seem destined for the bottom corner.

But on 39 minutes, WGC got their breakthrough. They worked the ball down the right, Babaie found Keenleyside who neatly played Taylor through to beat Knox from short range for an interval lead.

From the opening minutes of the second period, WGC showed greater urgency and much more flair.

Knox punched off Ben Spaul’s head as he closed in on a tempting cross and the loose ball was curled just wide by Keenleyside.

The home keeper then held on to a low drive from Taylor after further good build-up, before Spaul intercepted, ran 20 yards but failed with the finish.

Just before the hour, WGC had their second. Spaul broke through and shot, Knox foiling the effort with a push away save.

It fell to Jack Vasey and again Knox made the save but the next loose ball fell to Babaie for a third attempt and this time he squeezed it over the line.

Taylor had a clear chance for a personal second, but again Knox was there, before, at the other end, Crowley had his only real action of the evening , clawing away Charlie Hayford’s goalbound free-kick in a rare Kempston reply.

Knox probably made his best save of the evening, keeping an effort from WGC skipper Jesse Walklin out of the bottom corner, after Jordan Kinoshi had set up the chance 15 minutes from time.

WGC kept up the pressure until the final whistle, Keenleyside and Kinoshi both having late efforts, but being unable to add to the final score.

WGC: Crowley, Bennett, Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Walklin, Spaul, Keenleyside, Taylor (Bailey 71), Babaie (Kinoshi 58), Vasey (Watson 61).