Welwyn Garden City brought back down to earth after Cirencester joy

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:00 PM August 30, 2022
Welwyn Garden City celebrate during their win at Cirencester Town.

Welwyn Garden City celebrate during their win at Cirencester Town.

Welwyn Garden City were unable to follow up their first Southern League success of the season as they fell to a bank holiday Monday loss at home to Ware.

Two individual errors put WGC on the back foot early and they never recovered, heading into the break 3-0.

Archie Sayer scored his first goal for Welwyn Garden City in the defeat to Ware.

Archie Sayer scored his first goal for Welwyn Garden City in the defeat to Ware.

Archie Sayer's first for the club in the second half gave them hope, as did a much-more spirited all-round performance, but it was too little too late and they finished 3-1 down.

Cheyce Grant fires Welwyn Garden City level at Cirencester Town.

Cheyce Grant fires Welwyn Garden City level at Cirencester Town.

There was much more to celebrate two days earlier as the long trip to the Cotswolds and Cirencester Town returned a 2-1 victory, with two goals in three second-half minutes.

The home side had taken a 1-0 lead at the break courtesy of Levi Irving's goal on the stroke of half-time.

Welwyn Garden City got their first victory of the season at Cirencester Town thanks to a Max Jessop winner.

Welwyn Garden City got their first victory of the season at Cirencester Town thanks to a Max Jessop winner.

But the Citizens rallied after the break and after Cheyce Grant equalised, Max Jessop bagged the winner, breaking the duck for new manager Max Mitchell.

City now have a break with their next match not until September 10 when they host New Salamis in the FA Trophy.

Their next league game comes one week later away to Waltham Abbey

Football
Non-League Football
Welwyn Garden City News

