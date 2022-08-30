Welwyn Garden City brought back down to earth after Cirencester joy
- Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS
Welwyn Garden City were unable to follow up their first Southern League success of the season as they fell to a bank holiday Monday loss at home to Ware.
Two individual errors put WGC on the back foot early and they never recovered, heading into the break 3-0.
Archie Sayer's first for the club in the second half gave them hope, as did a much-more spirited all-round performance, but it was too little too late and they finished 3-1 down.
There was much more to celebrate two days earlier as the long trip to the Cotswolds and Cirencester Town returned a 2-1 victory, with two goals in three second-half minutes.
The home side had taken a 1-0 lead at the break courtesy of Levi Irving's goal on the stroke of half-time.
But the Citizens rallied after the break and after Cheyce Grant equalised, Max Jessop bagged the winner, breaking the duck for new manager Max Mitchell.
City now have a break with their next match not until September 10 when they host New Salamis in the FA Trophy.
Their next league game comes one week later away to Waltham Abbey