Max Mitchell named as new Welwyn Garden City manager

Max Mitchell has been named as the new Welwyn Garden City manager. - Credit: WGCFC

Welwyn Garden City have moved quickly to appoint a new manager in the wake of Nick Ironton's resignation.

Max Mitchell, who joined the Citizens in January as a player, will take the reins after Ironton stepped down on Thursday.

It is not the first managerial role that the 32-year-old has held, having had spells in charge of Walthamstow and St Margaretsbury in the Essex Senior League and Southern League rivals Hertford Town.

And it is Hertford where his new assistant manager forged his name, Tommy Wade moving to Herns Lane after becoming a goalscoring legend at Hertingfordbury Park.

Steve Rolfe, who has served under three former Welwyn managers, remains as first-team coach.

Welwyn chairman Ray Fiveash said: “ Max is a young, progressive manager whose ambitions match that of our own.

“He is popular with all at our club, players, staff and committee alike, and we are very much hoping that the appointment is a successful one.

"Certainly his appointment has been very well received.’’