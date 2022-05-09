Max Mitchell named as new Welwyn Garden City manager
- Credit: WGCFC
Welwyn Garden City have moved quickly to appoint a new manager in the wake of Nick Ironton's resignation.
Max Mitchell, who joined the Citizens in January as a player, will take the reins after Ironton stepped down on Thursday.
It is not the first managerial role that the 32-year-old has held, having had spells in charge of Walthamstow and St Margaretsbury in the Essex Senior League and Southern League rivals Hertford Town.
And it is Hertford where his new assistant manager forged his name, Tommy Wade moving to Herns Lane after becoming a goalscoring legend at Hertingfordbury Park.
Steve Rolfe, who has served under three former Welwyn managers, remains as first-team coach.
Welwyn chairman Ray Fiveash said: “ Max is a young, progressive manager whose ambitions match that of our own.
“He is popular with all at our club, players, staff and committee alike, and we are very much hoping that the appointment is a successful one.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City: First look inside refurbished Côte restaurant
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 Flashback: Alesha Dixon and Fearne Cotton tour Welwyn Garden City school
- 4 Local election results 2022: Full Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council ward by ward results
- 5 Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy
- 6 FULL RESULTS: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022
- 7 Driver in his 20s has died after A1 crash near South Mimms
- 8 See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side
- 9 Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 10 New digital signalling to give rail passengers better journeys on Great Northern’s route to City of London
"Certainly his appointment has been very well received.’’