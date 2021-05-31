Shah-mazing Owais smashes Welwyn Garden City to a first win of the season at Totteridge

Published: 1:54 PM May 31, 2021

Owais Shah at his brilliant best was more than enough to guide Welwyn Garden City to a first Herts Cricket League win of the season.

There was a fair few runs around altogether in the Premier Division match at Totteridge Millhillians, won by five wickets with more than eight overs to spare, but Shah stole the spotlight in superb fashion.

His masterful batting display brought 124 of the 255 Welwyn needed and came off just 82 balls.

It was a brutal innings with the final 24 runs being scored from eight deliveries and in total there were eight fours and a whopping 10 sixes in what was his 12th century for the club.

He had plenty of support both before and during too.

Openers Louis Champion and Mo Rizvi put on 41 in the first six overs but it was Shah alongside skipper Dan Blacktopp where the main damage was made.

The pair put on 136 before the captain was out for a 64-ball 50.

Welwyn and Shah did have one moment of fortune though as Totteridge thought they had him caught behind but fortunately for the visitors, the umpire did not hear a snick.

Earlier the home side had been dismissed for 254, the final wicket coming to the final ball of their 50 overs.

The opening bowlers for Welwyn, David O’Sullivan and Tom Whitton, both bowled tight spells to begin with and both picked up early wickets, O’Sullivan having captain Jonathan Miles caught behind hooking for seven while Blacktopp took the catch as Whitton claimed the wicket of Jack Keeping for just one.

Ben Howgego and Shaun O’Brien repaired some of the damage, putting on 64, before the first ball of Rizvi’s opening spell trapped the former for a well-made 43.

A couple of run-outs didn't help either and Totteridge had lost half their wickets for 129.

Sam Smith and Ben Lederman put on a quick fire 68 in 12 overs but the returning O’Sullivan knocked Smith’s stumps out of the ground, dismissing him for 48, and it left Lederman (69) with little support.

Rizvi finished with 3-66 while O’Sullivan took 2-37 and Whitton 1-44.

The result lifts WGC away from their unaccustomed position inside the bottom two.