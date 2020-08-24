Advanced search

Welwyn snatch victory from jaws of defeat after a nerve-wracking clash with Reed

PUBLISHED: 16:31 24 August 2020

Welwyn Garden City beat Reed on the final ball of their Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash. Picture: WGCCC

Welwyn Garden City beat Reed on the final ball of their Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash. Picture: WGCCC

Archant

Welwyn Garden City moved back level with Potters Bar at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division table after somehow grabbing a seven-run victory from the jaws of defeat.

For the majority of the game at Digswell Park visitors Reed were in charge.

But the hosts never know when they were beaten and after keeping in touch, they snatched the win in the final over.

Reed won the toss and put Welwyn in, hoping to take advantage of the quickening pitch the longer the afternoon went on.

And so it proved. WGC were never able to take control of their innings thanks to good bowling from Reed.

The away side made the perfect start when Jack Tidey trapped Owais Shah in the second over but Louis Champion (25) and Aron Nijjar (29) put on a 53-run partnership.

With both gone skipper Dan Blacktopp was caught on 20 just as he was getting going leaving the home side 118-4 and with only 17 overs remaining.

Further wickets saw WGC in trouble at 161-7 but fortunately they still had Mo Rizvi at the crease and his mature batting held the innings together.

He made 64 in 65 balls, allowing them to reach 227 all out, Shay Emerton out for 24 to the last ball.

Robert Lankester (3-13) and Toby Fynn (3-30) were the pick of the bowlers and needing a little more than five an over Reed were given a good start by Ed Wharton and William Heslam.

The former departed for 29 with Reed on 47 and they had increased that to 88 by the time Lankester, James Heslam and Jack Caine had joined him back in the pavilion.

That said Reed were always up with the run rate with Welwyn’s main problem, opener Heslam, continuing to stack up the runs.

A 47-run partnership with Stuart Smith, a 36 with Tom Greaves and 28 with Tidey meant Reed were still favourites despite the falling of wickets and the form of Nijjar, bowling 40 dot balls out of 54.

However, they still needed 19 off the final over, which reduced to nine from the last two balls after a six and a four.

And after a superb 111 from 146 deliveries Heslam perished to the penultimate delivery, well caught on the boundary by Nijjar off the nerveless Shah.

Simon Bridgewater bowled 2-24 with support from Connor Emerton who took 3-52.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Residents urged not to swim in lakes at Stanborough

Stanborough Lakes north lake

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Residents urged not to swim in lakes at Stanborough

Stanborough Lakes north lake

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Happy 21st! Celebrity supporters wish charity Willow a happy birthday

Willow co-founders Megs and Bob Wilson. Picture: supplied by Willow

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Tenet set to open at Welwyn Garden City’s Campus West cinema

Tenet can be seen at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City from Wednesday. Picture: supplied by Campus West

Slam Dunk organisers announce festival’s returning acts for 2021

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill