Welwyn Garden City prove too strong for Radlett as they finally start to look up the table

Published: 10:25 AM June 7, 2021

Connor Emerton celebrates for Welwyn Garden City after taking the wicket of Radlett's Josh De Caires. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City claimed a comfortable win in the end over old rivals Radlett to get their season truly back on track.

The two Herts Cricket League giants are used to scrapping it out at the top of the Premier Division but this game saw the teams arrive at Digswell Park with just one win between them after four weeks, that by Welwyn last week, and both sitting in the bottom three.

Radlett remain second from bottom after their three-wicket loss but Welwyn have now scampered up to sixth just three points off fourth and the last play-off spot.

Welwyn Garden City celebrate a wicket against Radlett. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The hosts won the toss and put Radlett in, hoping to take advantage of any nerves or tension in the Radlett line-up.

Welwyn Garden City's Connor Emerton roars in delight after taking the wicket of Radlett's Josh De Caires. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

And opening bowlers David O’Sullivan and Connor Emerton both struck early, Emerton inducing a false shot from Josh De Caires in his second over, skipper Dan Blacktopp taking the catch behind the stumps, and three overs later Fraser Crawford was deceived by a fast, straight delivery from O’Sullivan.

WGC's David O'Sullivan took two wickets against Radlett. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

It left Radlett 29-2 and set the tone for the rest of the innings.

Radlett and Middlesex's Josh De Caires walks off after being caught behind against WGC. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Tom Whitton continued his happy knack of taking wickets by claiming the scalp of the dangerous Dominic Chatfield, and Emerton struck twice more, his third and final wicket finishing the innings on 175.

Connor Emerton bowling for WGC against Radlett. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

He ended on 3--32 and in between Simon Bridgewater took 2-22 while O'Sullivan (2-55) and Mo Rizvi (2-29) also claimed two wickets each.

Radlett's final score would have been a lot less too had it not been for a career best 55 not out from 54 deliveries from Randeep Sanghera.

WGC always felt confident of sealing the run chase and got off to an excellent start with Louis Champion and Rizvi putting on 33 off the first 10 overs.

It was Matthew Hill and Owais Shah who did the main damage though with a stand of 85 for the third wicket.

Josh De Caires and Dominic Chatfield batting for Radlett against Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

In-form Shah went for 58 but Welwyn were in sight of the finishing line at that point and they got home with three overs to spare.

Hill would eventually get to 47 from 93 balls and another partnership, this one amassing 35 with Andrew Nolan, helped earn him the man of the match award.

Sanghera was the pick of the Radlett bowlers too with 1-10 from nine overs.