Clements happy with start to Welwyn life but play-offs still firmly in the cross-hairs

Jon Clements is reaping the benefits of his return to Welwyn Garden City with four goals in his last three games. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Jon Clements agreed with his boss that Welwyn Garden City would not get too far ahead of themselves - but the hot-shot striker says the play-offs are ultimately the goal they are driving towards.

He scored the second in a 2-0 win at St Neots Town, his fourth goal in three matches, with the victory itself taking the Citizens' unbeaten run to six wins and a draw in the last seven.

That sequence has put them up to sixth in the Southern League Division One Central, just one place and two points behind, and they will break into that all-important top five with victory at home to Waltham Abbey on Tuesday night.

Manager Nick Ironton said that game is now the focus after the win at New Rowley Park and Clements agreed.

He said: "As a group, you set targets at the start of the season.

"I’ve come into the team and the boys are in and around the play-offs, but you are always going to want to get into them.

"We want to progress, we want to play at the highest standard we possibly can and we’re firmly in that discussion.

"Yes, we’ll take each game one by one and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the season but we’ve got our sights firmly set on that.

"We’re in a good run of form which is brilliant.

"St Neots are a good team and move the ball around well. It wasn’t the best we’ve played in the last couple of weeks but it is a sign of team in confidence and a good bit of form that we ground out a result away from home.

"We were clinical in front of goal too and at the end of the season, you don’t talk about the performances, you talk about the three points."

His own tally is now five for the season since joining from Colney Heath, all five coming in the league with only Jordan Watson having scored more.

And he puts that down to the partnership between the front three, Matty Campbell-Mhlope completing the potent trio.

"It’s been a good start to the year for me," said Clements. "I’m still relatively new coming into this group and this team but Matty, Jordan and I have a really good dynamic up front and we’ve hit a good bit of form.

"We have good relationships on and off the pitch and we are flourishing.

"It’s great to get goals and I always want to score goals but collectively we’ve been scoring a lot of goals as a team and a front three.

"That’s a good sign."

He still found time though to mention his old club and says his time at the Recreation Ground will always bring a smile to his face.

"I still love Colney Heath," he admitted. "I keep an eye on their results and I have really good memories.

"There are some really good people at that club.

"Obviously the decision came from me to come over to Welwyn, which I’m reaping the benefits of.

"I still want them to do well though, Ant Burns is doing a great job and I’m still hoping they can stay up."