Herts Cricket League T20 draw heads to Welwyn Garden City and Radlett among others

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 November 2019

Welwyn Garden City and Radlett will both be at home in the T20 group stages in 2020. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City and Radlett will both be at home in the T20 group stages in 2020. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City and Radlett will be two of the four host grounds for the Herts Cricket League Readers 20/20 Cup.

Digswell Park will see WGC face Bishop's Stortford while Preston take on Letchworth Garden City.

Down at Cobden Hill Radlett face a difficult encounter with Potters Bar while North Mymms come up against Langleybury.

Old Owens will have a long travel when they go to National Village Cup winners Reed to face Harpenden, the home side there paired against Hoddesdon, while Hertford complete the quartet.

They play West Herts with Shenley Village against Hemel Hempstead.

The winners of each semi-final at each venue will then play against each other with the winners of each final going through to the Herts county finals.

All games are scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 2.

League fixtures will be out shortly.

