Play-offs move closer as Welwyn Garden City cruise to five-star win

Welwyn Garden City took a major step towards the Southern League Division One Central play-offs with a dominating home win over Biggleswade.

Two goals from George Ironton and one each from Lee Close, Ryan Doherty and Matty Campbell-Mhlope brought a 5-0 success and lifted the Citizens up to third, with a five-point cushion to sixth-placed North Leigh.

It did their goal difference a whole power of good too.

In truth there was only ever going to be one winner in what was a comprehensive performance from a side still missing the likes of Ben Spaul, Dave Keenleyside and Jesse Walklin.

League leaders Bedford Town will provide a tough test on Saturday but with three wins needed from their final four games, they will enter that full of confidence.

Manager Nick Ironton made one change from the defeat to AFC Dunstable, their first in 19 matches, bringing in the recalled Callum Taylor for Cyrus Babaie.

Biggleswade, who came into the fixture unbeaten in four, included two former Citizens in their starting side - Adam Hunt and Dan Bond.

They could only stand and watch though as their former employers found a clinical streak in the opening 45 minutes, with Ironton in particular inspired.

He opened the scoring on eight minutes with what was ultimately a fine solo goal.

Good control from a long clearance started the move and after his chip forward was flicked on by Clements, he carried on his run to retrieve the loose ball.

From there though he kept nudging it forward then left before reaching the edge of the box and bending a deft effort round Jack Berman.

His second was still full of finesse but there was a bit of power mixed in too, as he arrowed a shot from 25 yards into the top corner to the right of the static keeper.

In between Close had made it two with a header after the ball had bounced around attackers and defenders in the Biggleswade box.

It was hooked away but only after it had crossed the line, a fact confirmed after consultation between referee and linesman.

There could have been a fourth as well but only a superb save from Berman stopped Jordan Watson from scoring his first goal since January.

At the other end Charlie Crowley had to field a couple of long, hopeful balls through but was never bothered by a shot on target, Thomas Coles' volleyed effort over the top the only real attempt from the visitors.

You always felt there was going to be a backlash from the men in green but the opening stanza in the second period saw Welwyn flood forward in search of more and put those fears to bed.

An Ironton free-kick from close to the by-line was floated into the middle and missed by everyone, but it forced Coles to head clear from under his own bar.

Clements then flicked a corner onto the roof of the net before a shot from the edge of the area was half-blocked but still needed saved.

He then hit the side netting after a fine ball forward from Matty Ball.

But Welwyn would not be denied and they did make it four after a well-worked move was fired home from 18 yards by Doherty.

The goal of the season competition continued with the fifth, and this was arguably the best of the bunch.

Campbell-Mhlope had his back to goal and two defenders for company but a pull-back sent them packing and a curling effort around Berman was only ever finding the back of the net.

That saw both teams make their changes and while the pace quickened, the number of chances dropped away.

Jaedon Phillips hit one straight at the keeper and Biggleswade did push forward as the game went through its final motions.

Welwyn though were worthy winners.





Stats

Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Doherty, Sexton (Arnott 67), Ball (Phillips 75), Close, Rolfe, Clements (Babaie 67), Campbell-Mhlope, Watson, Ironton, Taylor.

Subs (not used): Ajumobi, Dodd.

Goals: Ironton 8, 45+1, Close 32, Doherty 59, Campbell-Mhlope 65

Booked: Clements 18, Watson 82





Biggleswade: Berman, Hunt, Oteng (Butler 67), Simpson, Oswick, George (Wilson 67), A.Marsh (Bailey 67), L.Marsh, Bond, Coles, Dreyer.

Booked: Oteng 30





HT: Welwyn Garden City 3 Biggleswade 0

Referee: Samuel Olhausen (High Wycombe)

Attendance: 139





Table - Southern League Division One Central (top)

Pld W D L F A Diff Pts Bedford Town 33 25 5 3 92 24 68 80 Berkhamsted 34 23 8 3 58 22 36 77 Welwyn Garden City 34 20 7 7 70 41 29 67 AFC Dunstable 34 19 9 6 56 29 27 66 Ware 34 19 7 8 82 40 42 64 North Leigh 34 17 11 6 63 36 27 62

Next games - Saturday (April 9)

AFC Dunstable v FC Romania

North Leigh v Hertford Town

Ware v Berkhamsted

Welwyn Garden City v Bedford Town