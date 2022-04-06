Player ratings: Who was the star man for Welwyn Garden City against Biggleswade?

Opinion

There were five games to go for Welwyn Garden City and they needed four wins to guarantee a Southern League Division One Central play-off place before Biggleswade arrived in town.

Now they need eight points from the remaining four fixtures after a superb 5-0 victory with four goals that will probably be in contention for their goal of the season contest.

It was a tremendous night but just how good were the Citizens? This is how I rated the home stars in the Herns Lane clash.

Charlie Crowley - 7

Didn't have a shot to save but on the rare occasions Biggleswade ventured forward, he was calm and assured, claiming high balls with ease and commanding his box.

Ryan Doherty - 8

Has been one of the revelations of the season since his promotion from the U23s. Right-back, centre-half, midfield - he has done the lot and improved week on week. Throw in his goal-scoring record, his second-half strike was his third in three games and his seventh of the campaign, and you see why his value is growing.

Jon Sexton - 6

Wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination but just didn't shine as brightly as some of the others on the pitch. Didn't miss many headers though and was often seen helping his attackers.

Matt Ball - 7

He's not fully match-fit yet but there were signs through this game of the man I remember playing for St Albans City a few years ago. Another 75 minutes under his belt will not go amiss either.

Lee Close - 9

A leader before the game, geeing up the troops, and an example to follow on the pitch when the whistle blew. Positive in everything he did and even when Biggleswade did threatened, he was not to be moved.

Jay Rolfe - 7

When you are simply just a great footballer, it can be noticeable when you are not ripping up trees. He wasn't here but he didn't have to be and what he did was still done perfectly well and to great effect. Rarely has a bad game.

Jon Clements - 7

Came alive at the start of the second half when he had three chances to increase Welwyn's lead. Didn't take them but was at the forefront of the side going on to get more. Deserved the rest after the fifth went in.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope - 8

Started well and grew in confidence as the game went on. Stunning goal. Needs to produce this sort of a performance on a more regular basis because when he plays like this, he is a thorn in any team's side. That though should not detract from a very good game.

Jordan Watson - 6

Skippered the side and seemed more vocal because of it. Worked his socks off too, doing a lot of hard yards on the press, and was unlucky not to break his drought with a first-half header, denied by an excellent save.

George Ironton - 10

I did think about whether it was a 10 out of 10 performance but not for long. Never really put a foot wrong and if there was a misplaced pass at some point, it was more than made up for by his efforts across the rest of the 90. Worked hard but gave WGC that impetus they needed to go forward. Goals were just an added bonus to an excellent display.

Callum Taylor - 7

Returned to the side after an absence, and loan to Essex Senior League Stansted, and after a slowish start, found his feet fairly quickly back in the familiar surroundings of Herns Lane. Could be an important player in the weeks to come.

Substitutes

All three were made when the game was won, two coming immediately after the fifth and the third one with 15 minutes to go. There were a few good touches from each of them and all three will have benefitted from the run-out. They will all be needed for the last few games though, that is for certain.

Summary

I won't lie, I was nervous before the game as this was a potential banana skin.

Years of watching Tottenham even kept some of the nerves hanging around at half-time but I shouldn't have worried because the confidence that first-half display brought the Welwyn players meant the second half was almost one-way traffic throughout.

This was the Citizens in full flow, back to their swashbuckling best. They were hungry, winning first and second balls, and they attacked with flair, purpose and commitment.

Play like that for the remainder of the year and they could find themselves celebrating promotion to a level that was unthinkable six years ago.

It would be deserved too.