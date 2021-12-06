Welwyn Garden City brush aside play-off hopefuls North Leigh

Welwyn Garden City closed the gap on their Southern League Division One Central play-off rivals with an impressive 2-0 win over North Leigh on Saturday.

The Citizens were looking to bounce back after their FA Trophy exit at Needham Market and two successive defeats, but they had to weather an early storm from the visitors at Herns Way.

With just five minutes played, North Leigh fashioned a good opening when winger Roger James saw his low cross fumbled by goalkeeper Charlie Crowley, but redeemed himself with a save at the feet of Jordan Thomas to keep the scores level.

It was a missed opportunity the visitors would rue on 25 minutes as Welwyn took the lead.

George Ironton’s clever switch of play started the move, with his ball finding Matty Campbell-Mhlope who slipped Jordan Watson into space inside the area, and the forward smashed his shot in off the crossbar beyond Adam North.

The hosts took control of the game from there as they went in search of vital second goal.

November Player of the Month, Dave Keenleyside, looked full of confidence as he looked to force the issue, first testing goalkeeper North after a mazey run past three defenders, before seeing his cross just evade his team-mates queing up in the box.

North Leigh’s experienced forward Jefferson Louis was kept quiet by an outstanding display from 21-year-old central defender Ryan Doherty, but the former Oxford United man did force an important save from Crowley just before the break.

There was also a chance down the other end as the clock ticked towards half-time. Full-back Jon Sexton slipped a neat pass to Jon Clements, but his curling effort went just wide of the post as he looked for his first goal since returning to Herns Way from Colney Heath last month.

Clements wouldn’t have to wait long because on 56 minutes, neat play between Ben Spaul and captain Jesse Walklin ended with the latter crossing for the striker to turn home at the near post to make it 2-0.

The win leaves Welwyn Garden City in 11th and 11 points off the play-off places, but with a number of games in hand.

Nick Ironton’s side are in action again on Saturday when they travel to struggling Wantage Town.