Welwyn Garden City pay the penalty as they exit the FA Trophy at home

Welwyn Garden City exited the second of their two senior FA competitions at the first hurdle again - this time going down to New Salamis in the FA Trophy.

The 2-1 loss was also the fifth defeat in six games under new boss Max Mitchell.

The Citizens’ recent defeats have followed a similar pattern. They play very well for a half, not always yielding the reward that their outstanding play deserves, but don’t seem to be able to maintain their form for a full 90 minutes.

Just like the FA Cup exit at home to Hertford three weeks before, WGC took the lead but lost after succumbing to a strong second-half showing by their visitors.

In this case Welwyn were ahead for barely a minute before conceding two penalties in almost as many minutes in the closing stages of the first-half.

One was converted, one badly missed, in a half of three penalties, WGC having squandered a spot-kick of their own on 34 minutes.

That would have capped a fine early spell by the home team.

Boss Mitchell fielded two of his three new signings made last week, with Harvey Steel making an outstanding debut at left-back and Joe Deerman coming in on the left-wing, both having been signed from Isthmian Premier Wingate & Finchley.

A third Jamie Smith, ex-FC Romania, was one of seven substitutes.

A Lewis Franklin cross in from the right created blocked chances for firstly Jed Brown-Johnson and then Cheyce Grant in the opening 10 minutes.

Centre-back Ryan Doherty came forward but just couldn’t get a touch on a Max Jessop header back across goal as WGC continued to impress with their start to the tie.

It was 25 minutes before New Salamis showed a serious threat, when a goalmouth clearance was blocked in the home area and George Lutaaya’s flick was inches past the far post.

Moments later, the Citizens came within an ace of taking the lead, Josh Hutchinson rising beautifully to a Franklin cross to flick a header past keeper Emmanuel Olajide, only to see it hit the base of the post and bounce out!

Hutchinson’s next golden chance was from the penalty spot. A powerful header from Doherty sent Grant away and as he attempted to round Salamis full-back Lauren Luke, he was pulled down and for the first time in the evening, referee Chris Darling pointed to the spot.

Hutchinson who had put WGC ahead from the spot against Hertford in the FA Cup, failed this time, putting his kick too near Olajide, who saved comfortably.

The keeper then produced a tremendous save when Grant hit a fine effort on the turn, somehow turning it around for a corner at full length.

From the resulting corner, WGC took a deserved lead, Brown-Johnson stabbing home from close range, two minutes from the break.

But the lead lasted barely a minute. In the next Salamis attack, full-back Franklin brought down tricky winger Taufee Skandari and Mr Darling pointed to the spot for a second time in eight minutes. Pap Jawara smashed the visitors level.

Moments later a third penalty was awarded as home keeper Charlie Crowley clattered into Salamis forward Elijah Ogunseye and after

consultation with his assistant, Mr Darling awarded his third spot-kick and booked Crowley, the new WGC captain.

Jawara reprieved the Citizens this time with a wild second penalty, sending his effort high and many yards wide of the home goal!

But it was the Isthmian League visitors who stormed forward in the early stages of the second-half and forced WGC on the defensive for long periods.

Scandari slipped past three tackles into the Citizens’ area but shot into the side netting, before WGC were grateful to new boy Steel who cleared off the line, when 42-year-old evergreen Salamis striker Derek Asamoah slipped around Crowley and shot for goal.

It was a short-lived reprieve. A minute later, on 63 minutes, Asamoah picked up and drove across the face of the WGC area before unleashing a fine high drive beyond Crowley for a 2-1 lead.

WGC immediately introduced Will Murphy for Brown-Johnson and to their credit staged something of a comeback.

From a 70th minute corner, Doherty met it with a powerful header that flew inches wide of the far post and they went even closer when Doherty provided the knock-down for fellow central defender Ali Njie to meet with a very firm header, only for Olujide to produce yet another top drawer save, tipping the effort around.

That save really spelt the end of a Citizens recovery and New Salamis saw out time without further alarm to progress to the second qualifying round.

WGC: Crowley, Franklin, Njie, Doherty, Steel, Brown-Johnson (Murphy 65), Kayembe (Lowen 68), Jessop, Grant (Sayer 75), Hutchinson, Deerman.

Subs (not used): Hinds-Cadette, Bounsall, Taylor, Smith.