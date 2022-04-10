Welwyn's play-off hopes take big hit as injuries mount up in defeat to Bedford

Charlie Crowley saved a penalty against Bedford Town but was one of the many Welwyn Garden City players to pick up an injury. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City's play-off hopes took a battering in more ways than one as they slipped to defeat to Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town.

They had led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Matt Ball's first goal for the club but even after Charley Sanders had been dismissed for violent conduct and Bedford had missed a penalty, they still found a way to come back, scoring the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

But it was the aftermath of the defeat that will cause the most concern for manager Nick Ironton and all at Herns Lane.

Lee Close had to leave the field, hobbling badly with a serious groin injury just past the half-hour, while George Ironton suffered a recurrence of a previous leg muscle injury, moments before half-time.

Both are unlikely to play again this season.

Jon Clements tweaked a hamstring and had to be replaced just after the hour and although keeper Charlie Crowley stayed on for the full 90, he pulled a side muscle and couldn’t take his goal kicks.

Added to that was Dave Keenleyside's sending off right at the end and the confirmation that skipper Jesse Walklin has played his last game for the club, the injury against Berkhamsted ruling him out for the rest of the year with a move to New York for work coming in the summer.

There was some good news in that rivals North Leigh lost meaning City just need five points now from their final three games to ensure a playing spot although this defeat drops them to fourth.

The game was a brutal affair at times with the booking count reaching double figures.

The physical Eagles had the ball in the net first but that was ruled out for a push but the next time it went between the posts, it did count, Ball stooping low to head Ironton's free-kick from the left past keeper Alex Street.





Bedford should have equalised before the break but Crowley stopped Jermaine Howe's penalty, given for handball against Jay Rolfe, and the same player should have done better with a second-half lob before Keenleyside cleared another shot off the line.

But he was not to be denied and with 19 minutes to go, he equalised from Conor Tomlinson's cross.

Sanders dismissal raised home hopes once more but it was the leaders who continued to press and they snatched the win with Dan Walker getting on the end of a throw-in.

Moments later frustration got the better of Keenleyside and he got a second yellow to complete a tough afternoon.