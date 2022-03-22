Stalemate in Southern League crunch clash between Welwyn Garden City and Berkhamsted

Ben Spaul had a strong game for Welwyn Garden City against former club Berkhamsted. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City and Berkhamsted had to settle for one point each in their much-anticipated Southern League Division One Central clash.

The 0-0 draw was lacking in quality but not action as the two old rivals went toe-to-toe in a slugfest.

The point doesn't harm either club's promotion hopes with Berkhamsted still second and Welwyn sixth and outside of the play-off positions.

But they are now level on points with the two above them and two points behind AFC Dunstable with two games in hand.

There was one change for WGC from the draw with North Leigh on Saturday, Matty Campbell-Mhlope coming in for Cyrus Babaie.

There was confusion prior to kick-off about how many attempts there had been to get this game on.

Some said three, others four but what was undeniable was the expectation that had built up around the contest.

The first half proved that it was not unwarranted,

It wasn't a 45 minutes for those who like their football played with silk and with chances galore.

But if you wanted a full-blooded, gritty, no-holds barred contest played at hellacious pace, then you were in heaven.

It was a shame that the first real action was a foul by Ben Walster on Jess Walklin that left the Welwyn skipper unable to continue, replaced by Ryan Doherty, and the Berko man in the book.

But that was the only yellow flashed in the first half even the tackles flew in at regular intervals

Chances were few and far between.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope put two wide while two efforts from distance from Dave Keenleyside went straight down the throat of Xavier Comas-Leon.

For the visitors, Liam Brooks headed over the top from not far out and then a low cross-shot from left to right hit Elliot Bailey and came out, rather than the former City man knocking it home.

It was obvious that the pace couldn't continue at its hell for leather level and the break did at least allow some of that cup-tie atmosphere to subside.

It brought a couple of opportunities with Berko having their best spell.

Reece Robins flashed a low ball across the face of goal, Jon Sexton forced to turn it behind, and then Ryan Kinnanc heading the corner wide.

Welwyn did force a couple of mistakes out of Tom Smith and Comas-Leon but the free-kick that followed was hit into the wall by Keenleyside.

Substitutions slowed things down further but the tension stayed high, especially as Berkhamsted kept getting more of the ball in the Welwyn half.

Charlie Crowley was called into a fine diving save from Brooks in one attack but as the game headed towards its conclusion, there was still one more moment of drama in the second minute of stoppage time.

The ball dropped on the edge of the area to Keenleyside and his shot looked for all the world to be heading into the far corner, or perhaps in off the post.

In the end it did neither, striking the inside of the upright and rolling back across goal and out.





Match stats

Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Walklin (Doherty 12), Sexton, Spaul, Close, Rolfe, Clements, Keenleyside, Watson (Adelani 65), Ironton, Campbell-Mhlope (Dodd 83).

Subs (not used): Mitchell, Babaie.

Booked: Keenleyside 56, Spaul 80





Berkhamsted: Comas-Leon, Neufville, Walster, C.Toomey (Frederick 83), Kinnane, Smith, Robins, Watkins, Brooks, Kirkpatrick (L.Toomey 67), Bailey (Verney 61).

Subs (not used): Grant, Farrelly.

Booked: Walster 7





HT: Welwyn Garden City 0 Berkhamsted 0

Referee: Neil Morrison (Acton, London)

Attendance: 256





Southern League Division One Central table (top)