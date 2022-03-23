Player ratings: Who starred for Welwyn Garden City in their draw with Berkhamsted?

Opinion

Jon Sexton was one of the many stars for Welwyn Garden City in the 0-0 draw with Berkhamsted. - Credit: PETER SHORT

This game came with plenty of anticipation and while it didn't produce much in the way of quality, it was one that the big crowd at Herns Lane couldn't pull their eyes from.

In the end Welwyn Garden City and Berkhamsted cancelled each other out and battled to a 0-0 stalemate, not a desperately bad result for either but perhaps felt with a bit more regret by the visitors.

And while the performance of WGC would not have been for everyone, it delighted me with my Geordie genes thrilled with the full-blooded display. So with that in mind, this is how I rated the Citizens in the Southern League Division One Central clash.

Charlie Crowley - 6





Didn't have a vast amount to do but one fine diving save in the second half prevented Berkhamsted in a rare shot on goal. Fairly comfortable with everything else.

Jesse Walklin - 6





Lasted just 12 minutes after being on the end of a crude tackle. Hopefully the injury is not serious but manager Nick Ironton is fearing the worst.

Jon Sexton - 8





Should have scored, or at least had a shot, late in the second half. Suitably chastised for that but it was probably the one decision he got wrong all night. Superb in the tackle and almost unlocked the Berko defence with a few of his runs forward.

Ben Spaul - 8





Was part of an excellent midfield display, clearly revelling playing against his former club. Tackles were to the fore but one lung-bursting charge down the left flank had the crowd roaring with delight.

Lee Close - 7





The Berko centre-halves may have had more to do (and they did it very well) but their Welwyn counterparts were just as impressive when called upon. Close kept things tight and simple to preserve a clean sheet.

Jay Rolfe - 7





A classy centre-half who seems to stroll through most games. This certainly wasn't a stroll but made it look effortless at times as he broke up attacks with regularity.

Jon Clements - 7





No chances for the hotshot but he offers so much more than just goals. Two superb tackles deep inside the Berko half turned defence into very promising attacks.

Dave Keenleyside - 8





In the battlefield that was the midfield, he looked in control. One of his best games of the season and will only be disappointed that his long shots and free-kick didn't really test keeper Xavier Comas-Leon.

Jordan Watson - 6





A thankless task playing against Tom Smith and Ryan Kinnane but he stuck to it with determination, helping to put them under as much pressure as possible.

George Ironton - 6

Part of that impressive midfield trio and while it wasn't a game for him to display his silky skills, the fact he came down with cramp late on shows the amount of work he put in.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope - 6

Two chances in the first half that were off target and may have been better served by staying wide at times. Does get into good positions though at times and that is never a bad thing.

Substitutes





Ryan Doherty (7) came on early for Walklin and was steady throughout, never really looked under pressure. Stephen Dodd and Yemi Adelani were later introductions and did help shift the momentum back towards Welwyn as Berkhamsted looked to take control.

Summary





I lapped up that first half, absolutely loved the tackles flying in from both sides and the insane cup-tie pace.

A point will do for Welwyn, not least because it sustains their unbeaten run, now 16, but it also puts their play-off hopes firmly in their own hands.

They have to keep pushing on. To come this close and fail would be heart-breaking and demoralising.

I don't think they will though. Looking at the games remaining, I believe Welwyn can easily secure a place in the top five and then who knows? Perhaps this could be a warm-up for the play-off final?



