Ooh la la! Petanque now on the menu at Welwyn & District Bowls Club after opening of new facility

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM April 20, 2021   
Welwyn & District Bowls Club open their new petanque piste

Welwyn & District Bowls Club have officially opened their new petanque piste at their Ottway Walk base. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BC

After a heavily disrupted year in 2020, Welwyn & District Bowls Club have come out fighting - with petanque now among the sports on offer.

The Ottway Walk-based club already caters for 100 members with outdoor lawn green bowls in the summer and short-mat bowls indoor in the winter.

But they have now opened a special petanque piste, a sand trap that adds the sport also known as French bowls to the menu.

The official opening ceremony took place on Sunday in front of just 24 members due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Club president Jillian Jennings did the honours with the cutting of the ribbon.

And the opportunity to play any of the sports is open to anyone who would like to join. A series of 10 events has already been scheduled, all open to the general public who want to pop along and try any of the sports out.

For more information on dates and times either go to www.welwynbowls.co.uk or e-mail membership@welwynbowls.co.uk

Bowls
Welwyn News

