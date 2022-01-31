Welwyn up to third with dominant win over Cheshunt

Welwyn are just four points off the top in London 3 North West. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Welwyn are up to third and just four points behind the leaders in London 3 North West after a dominant 26-6 win over Cheshunt.

A much-changed side saw wing Alex Amole make his league debut, while Rory Harcourt returned at fly half and Tom Attfield came into the second row for his first appearance in a decade.

It took them time to settle into the game and Cheshunt opened the scoring early with their only points of the game as two penalties were successfully kicked.

Five minutes before half-time, Cheshunt received a yellow card for what appeared to be a team offence and Welwyn took full advantage.

Skipper Josh Milton elected to scrum from the resulting penalty and the home side drove their opponents back to allow Drew LeBaigue to barrel his way over, with Phil Grehan converting to make it 7-6.

Welwyn’s man advantage disappeared second before the break when Jo Nasaucoko received a red card for foul play, leaving them with just 14 players for the second half.

The dismissal saw plenty of changes with Rob Picken, Brad Wiles and Josh Walkey coming off the bench, and they turned the game in their side’s favour.

Midway through the second period, man of the match Adam Harcourt created Welwyn’s second try, with a lovely break from the base of a scrum.

He created space and found centre Fin Sutherland, but he was tackled early and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty try, with the automatic seven-point score taking Welwyn into a healthy 14-6 lead.

Five minutes later, another dominant scrum allowed Milton to pick up and drive his way over for an unconverted try to make it 19-6.

The victory was wrapped up with just two minutes left on the clock as Adam Harcourt swooped on a loose ball and sprinted clear to score the bonus point try in front of the posts, with Grehan converting once again.

Welwyn now have a week off from league rugby before resuming their campaign away at Harrow on February 12.