Welwyn Hatfield Sports Club Forum goes online for 2021

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:12 PM February 15, 2021   
Welwyn Wheelers Cycling Club in action

Welwyn Wheelers riders prepare for a race. - Credit: WELHAT SPORTS

An annual sports club event in Welwyn Hatfield will go ahead as planned this year with the focus on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WelHat Sports Club Forum will go online for this year's edition which will take place via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, February 23, at 6.30pm.

Welwyn Rugby Club in action

Welwyn Rugby Club in action. - Credit: WELHAT SPORTS

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Terry Mitchinson, the executive member for Leisure, Culture and Communications, said: “The impact of COVID-19 on grassroots sport has been huge but the pandemic has also highlighted just how important our clubs are to the community for both physical and mental wellbeing.

“This forum is an ideal opportunity for clubs and groups to come together to learn what support is available to them and discuss how we can work together to promote participation in sport.”

Jane Kinghorn of Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club in action. - Credit: WELHAT SPORTS

As well as funding options there will be an update on the sports facilities and playing pitch strategy.

Anyone with a specific question they would like answered on the evening should email them to sport@welhat.gov.uk prior to the event.

You can book your free space at https://welhatsportsclubforum21.eventbrite.co.uk

