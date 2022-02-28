Round one to Welwyn as win at rivals Ware boosts promotion hunt

Jon Clements scored the only goal of the game as Welwyn Garden City beat Ware. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

The first of five crucial promotion clashes in Southern League Division One Central went the way of Welwyn Garden City as they claimed victory at Ware.

Jon Clements got the only goal in a 1-0 win, his 11th since returning to Herns Lane, as City kept their fourth place in the table and extended their unbeaten run to 14.

Ware are one of their five rivals in the race for both automatic promotion and the play-offs and the Citizens still have to play the remainder before the season is concluded.

The second of them is at home to Berkhamsted tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

The first-half at Wodson Park was as cagey as they come with neither keeper forced into a save.

Welwyn's best opportunity was hooked wide by Clements while a slip from Jon Sexton, restored to the side after suspension, almost let in Josh Williams, until a superb block from Jay Rolfe removed the danger.

The second half though started much better with Ware creating a good opportunity from a Chris Arthur cross, Charlie Crowley in the WGC goal making a good stop from a powerful header from top scorer Liam Hope.

And six minutes later came what ultimately turned out to be the winner.

It owed much to the power and tenacity of Jordon Watson, who hemmed in by two Ware players on half-way, held them both off, to slot a fine ball through to Clements.

The in-form striker still had much to do, but a clever dummy lost full-back Marcus Milner to send himself clear and he kept his cool to slot a low effort past home keeper Brad Robinson into the far corner.

Welwyn introduced Cyrus Babaie to partner Clements, Matty Campbell-Mhlope making way, and the pair combined almost immediately, Clements' through-ball giving the sub a sight of goal before Robinson's charge from goal produced the block.

The home side pressed in the final 15 minutes and during the eight minutes stoppage time.

The lengthy overtime period almost proved costly for the Citizens, when Dave Keenleyside badly miskicked in his own area a couple of minutes before the end, allowing Hope to strike towards goal.

Crowley tipped that wide and from the resulting corner, Dave Kendall headed wide.