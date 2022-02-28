News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Match Report

Southern League Division One Central

Ware

0

Welwyn Garden City

1

Jon Clements 54

Round one to Welwyn as win at rivals Ware boosts promotion hunt

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:52 PM February 28, 2022
Jon Clements in action for Welwyn Garden City against Didcot Town. Picture: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

Jon Clements scored the only goal of the game as Welwyn Garden City beat Ware. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

The first of five crucial promotion clashes in Southern League Division One Central went the way of Welwyn Garden City as they claimed victory at Ware.

Jon Clements got the only goal in a 1-0 win, his 11th since returning to Herns Lane, as City kept their fourth place in the table and extended their unbeaten run to 14.

Ware are one of their five rivals in the race for both automatic promotion and the play-offs and the Citizens still have to play the remainder before the season is concluded.

The second of them is at home to Berkhamsted tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

The first-half at Wodson Park was as cagey as they come with neither keeper forced into a save.

Welwyn's best opportunity was hooked wide by Clements while a slip from Jon Sexton, restored to the side after suspension, almost let in Josh Williams, until a superb block from Jay Rolfe removed the danger.

The second half though started much better with Ware creating a good opportunity from a Chris Arthur cross, Charlie Crowley in the WGC goal making a good stop from a powerful header from top scorer Liam Hope.

Most Read

  1. 1 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
  2. 2 Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location
  3. 3 Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield
  1. 4 Tiles from 'unmaintained' council house smash windscreen
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice
  3. 6 Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'
  4. 7 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools
  6. 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  7. 10 Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman

And six minutes later came what ultimately turned out to be the winner.

It owed much to the power and tenacity of Jordon Watson, who hemmed in by two Ware players on half-way, held them both off, to slot a fine ball through to Clements.

The in-form striker still had much to do, but a clever dummy lost full-back Marcus Milner to send himself clear and he kept his cool to slot a low effort past home keeper Brad Robinson into the far corner.

Welwyn introduced Cyrus Babaie  to partner Clements, Matty Campbell-Mhlope making way, and the pair combined almost immediately, Clements' through-ball giving the sub a sight of goal before Robinson's charge from goal produced the block.

The home side pressed in the final 15 minutes and during the eight minutes stoppage time.

The lengthy overtime period almost proved costly for the Citizens, when Dave Keenleyside badly miskicked in his own area a couple of minutes before the end, allowing Hope to strike towards goal.

Crowley tipped that wide and from the resulting corner, Dave Kendall headed wide.

Football
Non-League Football
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Naturally Organic

Naturally Organic - Meet Hertfordshire’s only completely organic store

Dan Mountney

person
Potters Bar High Street has been closed again due to the ongoing Storm Franklin.

Herts Live News | Video

Potters Bar High Street closed after scaffolding falls in Storm Franklin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Zac Patterson, 28, of Iverson Road, Camden

St Albans Crown Court

Herts drug dealer, 28, from London jailed for more than seven years

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon