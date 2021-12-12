Welwyn Garden City take the points at Wantage after blistering start

Callum Taylor put Welwyn Garden City on their way to victory at Wantage Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

An under-strength Welwyn Garden City picked up three points on the road at Southern League Division One Central strugglers Wantage Town - but the 2-1 final score was not one many would have expected after the opening 10 minutes.

City roared into a two-goal lead thanks to Callum Taylor on three minutes and George Ironton four minutes later.

And you would have been forgiven for thinking that the Citizens would go on to rout the home side, still smarting from a 10-1 loss at Ware one week earlier.

But that was not the case and a goal from Shaquille Ishmael with 13 minutes made it a nervous finish.

In the end though it was a deserved win and one which lifts them into ninth, six points behind the play-off places and with at least one game in hand on all the teams above them.

Selection was the worry at the start of the game with the likes of Jon Clements, Cyrus Babaie and Jay Rolfe all missing along with goalkeeper Charlie Crowley.

His absence meant a first-team debut for WGC academy keeper Adam O’Neill, who isn’t 17 until February.

But the teenager was not overawed and pulled out a number of fine saves in an outstanding performance.

However, for the majority of the first-half the play was focused on the Wantage goal.

A mistake from home keeper Kasper Kowalcyzk allowed Taylor to curl the loose ball beyond him and then Dave Keenleyside and Jess Walklin combined for Ironton to drive low into the corner.

Jordan Watson saw a pair of headers cleared off the line and Taylor and Matty Campbell-Mhlope were both inches wide with shots.

The latter also had a goal ruled out for offside while a drilled effort from Close through a crowded area was well held by Kowalcyzk.

The second half wasn't as one-way though as the driving wind and rain made life difficult.

WGC only managed one decent move in the 45 minutes, a quick flowing move ending with Watson finding the side netting.

They still looked comfortable until Ishmael's strike and at times following the goal, City needed some desperate defending to preserve their advantage.

But they did thanks to Smith and the herculean efforts of their defence, led particularly well by centre-half Ryan Doherty.

Welwyn host in-form AFC Dunstable at Herns Lane on Saturday.