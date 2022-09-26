Match Report

Ryan Doherty was one of the defensive stars for Welwyn Garden City at Waltham Abbey. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The third meeting in a row between Welwyn Garden City and Waltham Abbey brought a third successive 1-1 draw - a result that was just about fair.

But while the point will be well received by the Citizens, adding to their recovery from a poor start to the season, there will be a modicum of regret among Max Mitchell's side and the club's supporters.

They took the lead early in the second half through a first goal for the club for Joe Dearman and held onto that advantage until eight minutes from time.

But what will please the boss is the defensive display which is showing much improvement.

There was one debut, ex-Brightlingsea Regent midfielder Carlos Flood who came in at the expense of Phil Lowen. A slight player, he lasted an hour and showed some promising ball control.

The opening half was dominated by each team's back-line with the first shot in anger coming midway through the first half, Christian Adu-Gyamfi hitting an effort straight at WGC captain Charlie Crowley.

Ryan Doherty, one of the Citizens’ defensive stars of the afternoon, got in a vital block to prevent the Abbots’ Declan Rydings firing his side ahead six minutes from the break and Welwyn's only effort was a wild effort from Cheyce Grant that cleared the bar.

Welwyn looked much more lively after the interval though and got their noses in front on 51 minutes, Josh Hutchinson unselfishly finding Dearman who in turn found the bottom corner.

WGC’s defensive capabilities ensured there was no immediate response from the home side and the visitors held the lead fairly comfortably until the 73rd minute, when Adu-Gyamfi found Ace’a Laurent in midfield, only for him to strike his effort way over the bar.

But that was a rare attempt on goal for the Abbots and so there was more than a sense of disappointment for the WGC contingent when an innocuous throw-in down the right was squeezed through the defensive line for substitute Nathan Tshola to poke home ahead of Crowley.

City did push for a winner late on with two good chances.

Harvey Steel found Joe Sutton but the sub volleyed over at the far post and then the outstanding Ali Njie sent a 20-yard strike straight at home keeper Arthur Janata.

A point gained though which lifts them up to ninth in the Southern League Division One Central table.