Winning run ends but unbeaten one continues as Welwyn held to draw at Waltham Abbey

Welwyn Garden City missed out on another three points after a draw at Waltham Abbey. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS/WGC FC

There was to be no repeat of their eight-goal thriller just 10 days earlier as Welwyn Garden City run of victories was ended by a draw at Waltham Abbey.

The previous game at Herns Lane had ended 5-3 in favour of the Citizens and at the time it was their fourth win in four, a sequence that got to five before the 1-1 draw at Capershots.

The point does extend their unbeaten run though in Southern League Division One Central, this making it 10 without a loss.





George Ironton had WGC’s first effort of the afternoon, a shot he put wide, and the same fate befell Abbey's Christian Adu Gyamfi.

And there was little else to note until the 25th minute when City took the lead, Ironton threading the ball through to Jon Clements for his seventh in six games.

He almost had a second moments later but his header from a long Jay Rolfe throw looped onto the crossbar and was cleared.

The lead was cancelled out eight minutes before the interval, Gyamfi holding off Lee Close before finding Ace'a Laurent for the decisive finish.

Waltham too could have scored again instantly but this time Charlie Crowley pushed Asher Silverman's drive from 20 yards away.

Waltham Abbey central defender Mark Twumasi made a goal-saving block from Jordon Watson in the opening minutes of the second half before Yemi Adelami was booked for a late challenge and then almost immediately replaced by Matty Campbell-Mhlope.

Ben Spaul quickly followed him onto the pitch, replacing Ryan Doherty in midfield, and with around 20 minutes remaining, WGC conjured up their best chance of the second period.

Fine work by Clements set up a chance for Campbell-Mhlope to hit a good curling effort through a crowded Abbey area, but the giant Simon Jorgensen in the Abbey goal plunged down to tip it away from goal despite having seen it late.

Both sides made further changes late on but the stalemate remained.

The result drops them down one place, but still very handily positioned in the promotion race, to fourth.

They hit the road next for the short trip to Colney Heath on Saturday.

Kick-off at the Recreation Ground is at 3pm.