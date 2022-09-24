Annette Walter was the winner of both races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Stronger winds returned to Stanborough Lakes and ensured some exciting racing at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club - although there was a familiar face at the front of both races.

Annette Walter demonstrated her ability to cope with such weather by winning the two outings with only David Lambert in contention from the remainder of the fleet.

Roger Morse and Charles Adams battled it out in both races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Further back Roger Morse and Charles Adams battled it out in both races with honours equal, Morse taking third place in race one but then had to settle for fourth in the second race after struggling with some of the gusts.

Freddie Potter gets his boat back under control. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Freddie Potter, the youngest sailor in the field, recovered from a few capsizes to complete both races ahead of others who were not so lucky.

Mike Caddy recovered well after rudder problems in race one. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In the first race Tony Hale shipped a lot of water and retired, and Mike Caddy lost his rudder to end his hopes.

Francis Hansen returned to the shore to make adjustments ready to take on the strong wind successfully in race two.