Ultra marathon fun across Europe for Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Nick Genever ran the Innsbruck Alpine Trailrun Festival. Archant

A few weeks on from the London Marathon a number of Garden City Runners decided this was the week to go even bigger.

The club's regular long-distance runner Nick Genever celebrated his 57th birthday by tackling the 50K run at the Innsbruck Alpine Trailrun Festival, a course which included 1,300 metres of climbing.

Dave Heal and Barbara Kubis-Labiak meanwhile were tackling the same 32-mile distance at Marlow in the Threshold Dulux Revolution Ultra.

Heal said: "The first part of the route had 17 miles of testing, very steep inclines on the Chiltern hills but the second leg of the trail was kinder, following the Thames from Marlow to Windsor Race Course."

Kath Evans and Elaine Giles' 50km run took them to Chiltern Ridge Ultra.

Evans said: "We were treated to a great day out with spectacular views and constantly changing environments."

A much shorter run for most was the Wheathampstead 10K.

Neil Matthews was the first GCR to finish and first in the VM60 category. The first GCR lady to cross the line, and also second VW55 was Jacky O'Leary.