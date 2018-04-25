News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Ultimate Football: Gunn firing hot in Welwyn Impressive romp

Published: 6:30 PM April 25, 2018    Updated: 8:55 PM November 3, 2020
Blackpool take on Crude Crocs in Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Blackpool take on Crude Crocs in Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Impressive romped to a 7-2 win over SD & Carlton Cole in the Ultimate Football WGC six-a-side League Premiership.

Two from Daryl Ogunsola and one each for Levi Gunn and Sean Brettell put them 4-0 up by half-time and a further three from Gunn after the break made strikes from Kieren Pendrel-Smith and Ben Neville irrelevant.

In the Championship, Blackpool continued their excellent run of form against Crude Crocs with a 4-2 win while in League One Hedgehog kick-started their season with a clinical 5-0 display against Life’s a P.

Charlie Bacon and doubles for Ben Whybrow and James Ferguson got their goals.

A goal in either half from Liam Walklate took Neverbee Athletic to a 3-0 win over Clearwater and three from Scott Leger was the key to Flumpy FC’s 7-3 win over The Toddlers.

You may also want to watch:

For more information or to join as a team or individual go to www.ultimatefootball.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans
  2. 2 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  3. 3 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
  1. 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
  2. 5 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
  3. 6 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
  4. 7 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  5. 8 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  6. 9 Gift bags to be given out to elderly to help keep them warm and fed
  7. 10 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Film | Video

Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus