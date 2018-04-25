Ultimate Football: Gunn firing hot in Welwyn Impressive romp

Published: 6:30 PM April 25, 2018 Updated: 8:55 PM November 3, 2020

Blackpool take on Crude Crocs in Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Impressive romped to a 7-2 win over SD & Carlton Cole in the Ultimate Football WGC six-a-side League Premiership.

Two from Daryl Ogunsola and one each for Levi Gunn and Sean Brettell put them 4-0 up by half-time and a further three from Gunn after the break made strikes from Kieren Pendrel-Smith and Ben Neville irrelevant.

In the Championship, Blackpool continued their excellent run of form against Crude Crocs with a 4-2 win while in League One Hedgehog kick-started their season with a clinical 5-0 display against Life’s a P.

Charlie Bacon and doubles for Ben Whybrow and James Ferguson got their goals.

A goal in either half from Liam Walklate took Neverbee Athletic to a 3-0 win over Clearwater and three from Scott Leger was the key to Flumpy FC’s 7-3 win over The Toddlers.

You may also want to watch:

For more information or to join as a team or individual go to www.ultimatefootball.co.uk