Ultimate Football: Gunn firing hot in Welwyn Impressive romp
- Credit: Archant
Welwyn Impressive romped to a 7-2 win over SD & Carlton Cole in the Ultimate Football WGC six-a-side League Premiership.
Two from Daryl Ogunsola and one each for Levi Gunn and Sean Brettell put them 4-0 up by half-time and a further three from Gunn after the break made strikes from Kieren Pendrel-Smith and Ben Neville irrelevant.
In the Championship, Blackpool continued their excellent run of form against Crude Crocs with a 4-2 win while in League One Hedgehog kick-started their season with a clinical 5-0 display against Life’s a P.
Charlie Bacon and doubles for Ben Whybrow and James Ferguson got their goals.
A goal in either half from Liam Walklate took Neverbee Athletic to a 3-0 win over Clearwater and three from Scott Leger was the key to Flumpy FC’s 7-3 win over The Toddlers.
For more information or to join as a team or individual go to www.ultimatefootball.co.uk
