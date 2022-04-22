Video
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte weigh-in ahead of Wembley Stadium fight night
- Credit: Queensberry Promotions
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte is the biggest fight of the year with a record attendance set to watch the boxing bout at Wembley on Saturday night.
The two boxers will face-off in a St George's Day battle on the pitch at Wembley Stadium, London, live on BT Sport Box Office.
BOXPARK Wembley was packed to the rafters on Friday for the weigh-in ahead of Saturday's World Heavyweight Championship collision between champion Tyson Fury and his London challenger, Dillian Whyte.
To huge acclaim, Fury stepped on the scales weighing 264lbs 13oz, 11lbs heavier than his domestic rival Whyte, who came in at 253lbs 4oz.
"I am so happy to be back here fighting in the UK at Wembley Stadium and you people made it happy," Fury addressed the cheering crowd.
"I just want to give a shoutout and respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men and we are gonna give you a real fight."
"Don't doubt us, we are gonna put on a show like no other before. It will be a war, don't worry about that," added the Gypsy King, before the BodySnatcher had his say.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images
- 2 Person in hospital after being hit by train between Hertford and London
- 3 Bike stolen from rack in Welwyn Garden City
- 4 Revealed: The cheapest places to buy property in Hatfield
- 5 Hunt for arsonists who torched park bins in Welwyn Garden City
- 6 Country pub celebrates major refurbishment
- 7 Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week
- 8 Hertfordshire named amongst worst places for car break-ins across UK
- 9 Fly tipper hit with fine after dumping waste in car park
- 10 May Bank Holiday disruption on trains between Herts and London
"We are ready to do battle, ready to dust up and have it," agreed Whyte.
"Me and Tyson are cool, we have always been cool, but I am ready for war. I am ready to go and it is going to be a good fight.
"Tune it tomorrow and find out."
The other two championship fights on the card were weighed in and on point.
The WBC Silver Featherweight title fight cracker between Isaac Lowe (125lbs 4oz) and Nick Ball (124lbs 8oz) has captured the imagination of boxing fans and is tipped as a likely fight of the night.
The British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, along with the IBF European, will be on the line when Ekow Essuman (146lbs 8oz) defends against Darren Tetley (146lbs) in what should be a barnstorming encounter.
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World is live on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium.
Full weigh-in details:
- Tyson Fury 264lbs 13oz
- Dillian Whyte 253lbs 4oz
Isaac Lowe 125lbs 4oz
Nick Ball 124lbs 8oz
- Ekow Essuman 146lbs 8oz
- Darren Tetley 146lbs
David Adeleye 232lbs 6oz
Chris Healy 282lbs
- Tommy Fury 177lbs 12oz
- Daniel Bocianski 175lbs
Karol Itauma 175lbs 12oz
Michal Ciach 175lbs 12oz
- Royston Barney Smith 132lbs
- Constantin Radoi 132lbs
Kurt Walker 129lbs
Stefan Nicolae 127lbs 4oz.