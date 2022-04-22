Video

Champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte is the biggest fight of the year with a record attendance set to watch the boxing bout at Wembley on Saturday night.

The two boxers will face-off in a St George's Day battle on the pitch at Wembley Stadium, London, live on BT Sport Box Office.

Challenger Dillian Whyte and champion Tyson Fury ahead of their big fight at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

BOXPARK Wembley was packed to the rafters on Friday for the weigh-in ahead of Saturday's World Heavyweight Championship collision between champion Tyson Fury and his London challenger, Dillian Whyte.

To huge acclaim, Fury stepped on the scales weighing 264lbs 13oz, 11lbs heavier than his domestic rival Whyte, who came in at 253lbs 4oz.

Tyson Fury at the weigh-in ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

"I am so happy to be back here fighting in the UK at Wembley Stadium and you people made it happy," Fury addressed the cheering crowd.

"I just want to give a shoutout and respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men and we are gonna give you a real fight."

"Don't doubt us, we are gonna put on a show like no other before. It will be a war, don't worry about that," added the Gypsy King, before the BodySnatcher had his say.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in watched by Frank Warren. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

"We are ready to do battle, ready to dust up and have it," agreed Whyte.

"Me and Tyson are cool, we have always been cool, but I am ready for war. I am ready to go and it is going to be a good fight.

"Tune it tomorrow and find out."

Challenger Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

The other two championship fights on the card were weighed in and on point.

The WBC Silver Featherweight title fight cracker between Isaac Lowe (125lbs 4oz) and Nick Ball (124lbs 8oz) has captured the imagination of boxing fans and is tipped as a likely fight of the night.

The British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, along with the IBF European, will be on the line when Ekow Essuman (146lbs 8oz) defends against Darren Tetley (146lbs) in what should be a barnstorming encounter.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World is live on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium.





Full weigh-in details:

Tyson Fury 264lbs 13oz

Dillian Whyte 253lbs 4oz

Isaac Lowe 125lbs 4oz

Nick Ball 124lbs 8oz

Ekow Essuman 146lbs 8oz

Darren Tetley 146lbs

David Adeleye 232lbs 6oz

Chris Healy 282lbs

Tommy Fury 177lbs 12oz

Daniel Bocianski 175lbs

Karol Itauma 175lbs 12oz

Michal Ciach 175lbs 12oz

Royston Barney Smith 132lbs

Constantin Radoi 132lbs

Kurt Walker 129lbs

Stefan Nicolae 127lbs 4oz.