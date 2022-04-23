Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte fight time tonight at Wembley Stadium
Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight world title against London challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium tonight in the biggest domestic boxing bout in years.
The Gypsy King tipped the scales at 264lbs 13oz at Friday's weigh-in, 11lbs heavier than his domestic rival Whyte, who came in at 253lbs 4oz.
The St George's Day battle on the pitch at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office.
What time is the Fury v Whyte fight tonight?
The official running order for Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte starts at 6pm this evening (Saturday, April 23).
The main event ring-walks of Fury and Whyte will be from 9.45pm, and 10pm latest, according to the official Instagram account of Hertfordshire Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren.
Where can I watch the Fury v Whyte fight?
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm on Saturday.
What is the undercard?
FIGHT 1: Karol Itauma v Michal Ciach
FIGHT 2: Royston Barney-Smith v Constantin Radoi
FIGHT 3: Tommy Fury v Daniel Bocianski
FIGHT 4: David Adeleye v Chris Healy
FIGHT 5: Isaac Lowe v Nick Ball
FIGHT 6: Ekow Essuman v Darren Tetley.