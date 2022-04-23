News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte fight time tonight at Wembley Stadium

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:07 PM April 23, 2022
Champion Tyson Furth and challenger Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in

Champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight world title against London challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium tonight in the biggest domestic boxing bout in years.

The Gypsy King tipped the scales at 264lbs 13oz at Friday's weigh-in, 11lbs heavier than his domestic rival Whyte, who came in at 253lbs 4oz.

The St George's Day battle on the pitch at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office.

What time is the Fury v Whyte fight tonight?

The official running order for Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte starts at 6pm this evening (Saturday, April 23).

The main event ring-walks of Fury and Whyte will be from 9.45pm, and 10pm latest, according to the official Instagram account of Hertfordshire Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren.


Where can I watch the Fury v Whyte fight?

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm on Saturday.

Challenger Dillian Whyte and champion Tyson Fury ahead of their big fight at Wembley Stadium.

Challenger Dillian Whyte and champion Tyson Fury ahead of their big fight at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions


What is the undercard?

FIGHT 1: Karol Itauma v Michal Ciach 

FIGHT 2: Royston Barney-Smith v Constantin Radoi 

FIGHT 3: Tommy Fury v Daniel Bocianski  

FIGHT 4: David Adeleye v Chris Healy

FIGHT 5: Isaac Lowe v Nick Ball 

FIGHT 6: Ekow Essuman v Darren Tetley.

