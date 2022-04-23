Champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in - Credit: Queensberry Promotions

Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight world title against London challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium tonight in the biggest domestic boxing bout in years.

The Gypsy King tipped the scales at 264lbs 13oz at Friday's weigh-in, 11lbs heavier than his domestic rival Whyte, who came in at 253lbs 4oz.

The St George's Day battle on the pitch at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office.

What time is the Fury v Whyte fight tonight?

The official running order for Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte starts at 6pm this evening (Saturday, April 23).

The main event ring-walks of Fury and Whyte will be from 9.45pm, and 10pm latest, according to the official Instagram account of Hertfordshire Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren.





Where can I watch the Fury v Whyte fight?

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World at Wembley Stadium is live on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm on Saturday.

Challenger Dillian Whyte and champion Tyson Fury ahead of their big fight at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Queensberry Promotions





What is the undercard?

FIGHT 1: Karol Itauma v Michal Ciach

FIGHT 2: Royston Barney-Smith v Constantin Radoi

FIGHT 3: Tommy Fury v Daniel Bocianski

FIGHT 4: David Adeleye v Chris Healy

FIGHT 5: Isaac Lowe v Nick Ball

FIGHT 6: Ekow Essuman v Darren Tetley.