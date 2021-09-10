Wout van Aert soars like an angel after a dramatic day on the Tour of Britain
Wout van Aert landed another big shot in the race for the Tour of Britain win after a heavyweight battle on the road to Gateshead.
The Belgian national champion beat race leader Ethan Hayter and world champ Julian Alaphilippe in the shadow of the Angel of the North as the main favourites duked it out in a select group.
The action-packed day had come to a head a little over 10km to the finish as the day's break, containing Mark Cavendish, was swept up on the uncategorised ramp of Busty Bank.
It split the main group to pieces and left the main favourites, including all of the top five on the general classification, alone in front.
Michael Woods had the best attempt to solo into the finish but he was caught with 4km to go and after the drag up to the line, Van Aert eased ahead of Ethan Hayter.
Almost as important as the win though was the bonus seconds which sees him close the gap to just four seconds overall.
Oli Stockwell drifted away as the final drama was played out but still did enough to consolidate his position in the top 40 on GC as he crossed the line more than four minutes behind.
Standings - stage
1.Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) 4:35:56
2.Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.
3.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) s.t.
4.Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) s.t.
5.James Shaw (Ribble Weldtite) s.t.
41.Oli Stockwell (GB) +4.17
Standings - GC
1.Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) 22:53:32
2.Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) +0.04
3.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.21
4.Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.35
5.Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) +0.54
35.Oli Stockwell (GB) +10.22
Next - stage seven
Into Scotland for the final act and the first half of the drama the peloton heads over 194.8km from Hawick to Edinburgh.
Prediction
The climbs all come in the first half but because this is the penultimate stage, and as the time gaps in GC are so small, this seems set for another sprint.
Ineos Grenadiers will want to make sure any group stays away, as long as the escapees are no threat for the overall. Jumbo-Visma are the ones who have to bring it altogether for the final dash to the line. They shouldn't get too much help so it creates an excellent dynamic.
Stage six began with a huge scrap to get in the break. Oli Stockwell of GB was among those trying in the initial stages and I think the British boys will look to get there again.
