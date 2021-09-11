Yves Lampaert wins stage as overall battle is held over to final day

Published: 10:12 PM September 11, 2021

Yves Lampaert won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain as the battle for the overall win ended in stalemate.

The 194.8-km stage was the first of two in Scotland and was dominated by a six-strong breakaway group, with Lampaert then outsprinting Matteo Jorgenson and Matt Gibson to the finish line in Edinburgh.

Lampaert's Belgian compatriot Wout van Aert had halved Ethan Hayter's lead on Friday but the Londoner kept his advantage at four seconds heading into Sunday's final stage after the pair finished within the peloton.

"It was a good day all round because we kept the jersey and have one day left to go," said Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter, who will become the first British champion of this event in five years if he fends off Van Aert.

"It's probably going to kick off tomorrow, it always does on the last day of a stage race. I'll do my best to beat Wout if it does come to a sprint."

The tour concludes with a 173km stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

Oli Stockwell meanwhile rolled in with the main peloton, although he did drop one place overall.





Standings - stage

1.Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck Quick-Step) 4:39:09

2.Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) s.t.

3.Matthew Gibson (Ribble Weldtite) s.t.

4.Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.35

5.Pascal Eenkhoorn (Team Jumbo Visma) +0.41

60.Oli Stockwell (GB) +1.51



Standings - GC

1.Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) 27:34:32

2.Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) +0.04

3.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.21

4.Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.35

5.Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) +0.54

36.Oli Stockwell (GB) +10.22





Next - stage eight

A final day with plenty of expected drama to come finishes in Aberdeen after a ride from Stonehaven.

Prediction

It comes down to one final showdown between Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma and the roles are reversed.

As the team of the race leader it would usually be Ineos' job to police the break and control the peloton but it is also in their best interests to let a break scoop up all the bonus seconds.

Jumbo might have to take responsibility if they want it to come to a sprint finish.

Throw Mark Cavendish into the mix if that is the case and it will be fascinating viewing.

Do not be surprised if Wout van Aert goes for a long attack and takes advantage of the long downhill into the finish.





