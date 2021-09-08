News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Oli Stockwell mixes it with the best as Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:52 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 9:58 PM September 8, 2021
Oli Stockwell put himself firmly at the pointy end of the stage four finish up the Great Orme at Llandudno.

Oli Stockwell put himself firmly at the pointy end of the stage four finish up the Great Orme at Llandudno. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

Oli Stockwell's superb Tour of Britain continued with an epic ride on the queen's stage - finishing hot on the heels of dynamic duo Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe.

Jumbo Visma'a Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to win stage four on the Great Orme.

Jumbo Visma'a Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to win stage four on the Great Orme. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

The former Welwyn Wheeler stayed with a heavily-reduced front group that skirted round the Great Orme on the outskirts of Llandudno in stage four of the eight-day race.

Trinity Racing's Christopher Blevins entertains the crowd on the climb to the finish.

Trinity Racing's Christopher Blevins entertains the crowd on the climb to the finish. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

The final 2km was up the dreaded climb and while arguably the world's best two cyclists on this type of terrain duked it out for the win, the London Colney man finished 15th, just 41 seconds behind.

Mark Cavendish thanks the fans as he approaches the finish line on stage four of the Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish thanks the fans as he approaches the finish line on stage four of the Tour of Britain. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

It made him the biggest mover in the general classification, thrusting him up 22 places to 35th, five minutes 51 seconds behind van Aert who reclaimed the race lead.

Michael Woods leads Wout Van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe up the savage gradients of the Great Orme

Michael Woods leads Wout Van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe up the savage gradients of the Great Orme on stage four of the Tour of Britain. - Credit: ED SYKES/SWPIX.COM

Ethan Hayter and Ineos Grenadiers had looked to control the latter stages and Hayter rode a measured final climb, reconnecting with the leaders inside the final kilometre.

Juliane Alaphilippe and Wout Van Aert feel the efforts of their charge to the line in stage four of the Tour of Britain.

Juliane Alaphilippe and Wout Van Aert feel the efforts of their charge to the line in stage four of the Tour of Britain. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

But time bonuses on the line proved vital, with both van Aert and Alaphilippe collapsing in a heap shortly after the line as they attempted to some wind back into their lungs.

Van Aert now leads Hayter by two seconds with world champion Alaphilippe a further nine seconds adrift in third.


Most Read

  1. 1 'Not in Ebenezer's name!' - campaign group fight high-rise development
  2. 2 70-year-old dies following single-vehicle collision in Welwyn
  3. 3 Herts police officer to face misconduct allegations over abuse of power
  1. 4 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
  2. 5 Slam Dunk Festival 2022 dates announced for Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend
  3. 6 Vote for your favourite hospitality venue in Welwyn Hatfield
  4. 7 First-half goals enough to send Welwyn Garden City to victory in FA Cup replay
  5. 8 Casualty star goes behind the scenes at her local hospice
  6. 9 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
  7. 10 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live

Standings - stage

1.Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) 5:04:22

2.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) s.t.

3.Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) +0.01

4.Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.04

5.Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) +0.08

15.Oli Stockwell (GB) +0.41


Standings - GC

1.Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) 14:44:49

2.Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) +0.02

3.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.11

4.Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.21

5.Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) +0.40

35.Oli Stockwell (GB) +5.51


Next - stage five

A chance for the sprinters perhaps as a lumpy course round Cheshire ends in a flat run to Warrington.

The profile of stage five of the 2021 Tour of Britain from Alderley Park to Warrington.

The profile of stage five of the 2021 Tour of Britain from Alderley Park to Warrington. - Credit: TOUR OF BRITAIN

Prediction

It has to be a sprint this one and if Mark Cavendish has any plans to win a stage of this year's race, then this could be one.

The problem is his team have done a lot of work to protect Julian Alaphilippe and Mikkel Frolich Honore in the GC and may fancy a day off so he might be waiting until Aberdeen.

Wout van Aert and Ethan Hayter may have eyes on bonus seconds but I can see a breakaway making it as the big boys settle for a stalemate.


Recap

Stage one: Oli Stockwell stars as Wout van Aert takes opening win

Stage two: Robin Carpenter takes win and overall lead

Stage three: Ineos Grenadiers in charge with team time trial win

Welwyn Garden City News
London Colney News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1(M) southbound is currently closed due to a cable hanging down from the ceiling in the Hatfiel

Hatfield Tunnel reopens after welfare concerns for woman

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Music | Updated

Slam Dunk Festival set times announced for Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

Herts Live

Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating following an incident in Stevenage's Admiral Drive, where a woman received

Man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon